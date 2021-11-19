In classes A through D-2, dreams will soon become reality as 12 teams will play on Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium for a state title.
Classes D-1, D-2 and B will play Monday, while C-1, C-2 and A will play Tuesday.
Class A
No. 2 Westside (12-0) vs. No. 5 Gretna (11-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23rd.
Gretna is seeking its first ever state title. This is the first time in school history that the Dragons have made the state championship. Gretna knocked off cinderella Omaha North 34-0 to advance to the finals.
Westside is seeking back-to-back state championships. The Warriors knocked out Bellevue West in the semifinals 41-26. With a win against Gretna, Westside will have its fourth state championship.
Class B
No. 1 Bennington (12-0) vs. No. 2 Aurora (10-2), 7 p.m. Monday November 22nd
Bennington is searching for its first state title since 1989 when the Badgers were in Class C-1. Bennington has not been in a title game since, so a win for the Badgers would be a memory for a new generation. Bennington knocked off Elkhorn High 28-7 in the semifinals.
Aurora is seeking its fourth state championship and their first since 2018 when the Huskies were in Class C-1 and defeated Ord 49-7. Aurora is back in the state finals for the third time in four years.
Class C-1
No. 9 Pierce (10-2) vs. No. 11 Columbus Lakeview (10-2), 10:15 a.m. Tuesday November 23rd
Pierce is seeking back-to back state titles and its fifth overall. The Bluejays are in its third consecutive finals appearance. Pierce knocked off Battle Creek 21-0 to make the finals.
Columbus Lakeview is seeking its first ever state title. The Vikings are back in the finals for the first time since 1990 where they finished runner-up to Mt. Michael.
Class C-2
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 p.m. Tuesday November 23rd
Norfolk Catholic is back in the state title game for the first time since 2018 when it lost to Centennial. The Knights are seeking their first title since 2017 and 11th overall. Norfolk Catholic defeated No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia 35-12 in the semifinals.
Bergan is seeking its first state title since 1979. The Knights appeared in last years state title game but came up short against Ord 28-7. Bergan knocked off Ord in the semifinals 20-0.
Class D-1
No. 5 Howells-Dodge (11-0) vs. No. 10 Cross County (10-1), 10:15 a.m. Monday November 22nd
Howells-Dodge is seeking its first ever state championship as a consolidated school. Howells won three straight titles from 2008-10 and Dodge has won six titles. Now combined, the Jaguars try to bring one back to both communities.
Cross County is seeking its first ever title. The Cougars have never made the state title game until now. Behind the legs of now 5,000 yard rusher in Carter Seim, Cross County likes its chances in Lincoln.
No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) vs. No. 7 Kenesaw (11-0), 2:45 p.m. Monday, November 22nd
Sandhills/Thedford is seeking its first ever state title. The Knights were runner-up in 2020 losing to Burning-Davenport/Shickley 36-28. Sandhills/Thedford knocked off Elgin Public/Pope John 52-8 in the semifinals.
Kenesaw is seeking its first state title in school history. The Blue Devils' last appearance in the title game was in 1990 where the Blue Devils finished runner-up to Mullen 44-34. Behind now 5,000 yard rusher in Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw is looking for it first ever football title.