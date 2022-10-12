Here’s how teams in Class A and B fared during the first day of the state softball tournament Wednesday at Smith Softball Complex:
Class A
2-0 teams: No. 1 Gretna vs. No. 2 Omaha Marian, Thursday 7 p.m.
Gretna kept its undefeated season in tact, going 2-0 with wins over Papillion-LaVista South and Lincoln East. The Dragons out-scored their opponents 20-1 and played just nine innings.
Omaha Marian also went 2-0 cruising past Lincoln Southwest 8-0 and edging Papillion-LaVista 6-2. Maddia Groff struck out 12 Silver Hawks. The Crusaders then came from behind to beat the Monarchs with a five-run sixth inning.
Other scores: Papillion-LaVista 6, Ellkhorn South 5; Lincoln East 12, Millard North 8
Elimination games, 11:30 a.m. Thursday: Papio South vs. Millard North — winner vs. PLV, 2 p.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln SW — winner vs. Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
Class B
2-0 teams: No. 1 Blair vs. No. 3 Northwest, 4:30 p.m.
Blair starting pitcher Kalli Ulven compiled 18 strikeouts in 13 innings in both of the Bears’ wins — 6-4 over Waverly; 9-1 over Bennington.
Northwest no-hit Seward in a 9-0, five-inning win behind the arm of Ava Laurent, who fanned eight. She struck out 14 in a 4-3 walk-off win over Wahoo. Talia Bandt scored the game-winning run after Kamrynn Mings laid downn a sac bunt and the Warriors committed an error.
Other scores: Bennington 10, Elkhorn 4; Wahoo 14, Scottsbluff 13
Elimination games, 9 a.m. Thursday: Waverly vs. Elkhorn — winner vs. Wahoo, 11:30 a.m.; Seward vs. Scottsbluff — winner vs. Bennington; 11:30 a.m.