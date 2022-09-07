Nebraska at Creighton 1.jpg
Nebraska celebrates its five-set victory over Creighton Wednesday night inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The match was played in front of an NCAA record crowd of 15,797.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

OMAHA — Behind career performances from a pair of sophomores, the No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team took over late in Wednesday’s match at No. 17 Creighton to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) over the Bluejays in Omaha in front of an NCAA record crowd.

Whitney Lauenstein had a career-high 25 kills to lead the Huskers, while Lindsay Krause totaled a career-high 16 kills. With Nebraska trailing 5-4 in the fifth set, Krause had three kills and a block in the span of five rallies, giving the Huskers an 8-6 lead they would not relinquish.

