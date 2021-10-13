SCOTTSBLUFF — Just about everything Sidney O’Dey has done in her golf career has been motivated by her older sister, Haylee.
That continued Tuesday in the second round of the Class B state golf tournament. Sidney, in her sophomore year, matched what her sister did as a junior, finishing tied for 11th.
Only Sidney turned in a score three shots better than Haylee, firing a composite 180 after a 94 on Monday and 86 Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
“My goal today was just to come in and shoot a better score than her,” Sidney said. “Placing didn’t matter because there’s different people in the running. I just wanted to shoot better than Haylee did her junior year, and I did.”
After not feeling quite herself, mainly through her swing, through round one, O’Dey almost couldn’t feel anything Tuesday because of the weather. When she took the course in the early morning, the temperature was close to freezing.
O’Dey dreaded the inclement weather that was forecast. But she came prepared.
“I threw on every layer I had in my bag,” ‘O’Dey said with a laugh. “Four layers on the top, two on the bottom, two pairs of socks on. It was crazy.”
The round, which was slated for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, was delayed for roughly 90 minutes from the outset.
O’Dey said her warm up on the range was one of her best all season. The postponement didn’t change that.
Even through her layers, O’Dey struck a beaut on her first hole, the par 3 third. She birdied.
“It was probably 10 feet from the hole and I birdied, which was a good start to my round,” O’Dey said.
She ended up carding a 42 on the front and 44 on the back. She also birdied No. 18 and racked up five pars on the day.
O’Dey’s group was the final one in the clubhouse before a second weather delay, but she didn’t have to wait to celebrate.
Her score was good for a medal; good for a bookmark halfway through her prep career.
“I’m really happy with it,” she said.
Hastings’ Anna Brant just missed out on medaling, finishing tied for 18th. Brant, a junior, improved her round one score by six strokes and carded a 94 on Tuesday.
“She just couldn’t make putts,” Hastings coach Rick Christy said. “We just didn’t make enough putts to score.
“Ball striking was really good, as good as she has all year. But she putted worse than she has all year. It’s just too bad for the way she played.”
Brant’s biggest breakthroughs were on the back nine. She cut four strokes off her score by carding a par of 15th, instead of triple bogey, and a birdie on No. 17 in place of a six.
“It should help her hunger to right some of these mistakes,” Christy said of Brant’s second round. “She wants it so bad that she’s pressing and it’s just going to take some offseason work to get a little mentally tougher.”
Senior Leah Krings also improved her score, going from a 107 to a 104 and finishing tied for 45th place in a field of 75.
“She was seeded in the upper 50s and she finished in the 40s,” Christy said of Krings. “She performed better than she was seeded.
“It’s nice to see them improve from day one to day two because there were a lot of girls who went the other way.”
Top 15 individuals
1, Julia Karmazin, EN, 75-72 147; 2, Emily Karmazin, EN, 72-81 153; 3, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 82-72 154; 3, Emily Krzyzanowski, G, 81-73 154; 5, Nielli Harnold, Scottsbluff, 80-79 159; 6, Kathleen Kelley, O. Duchesne, 87-81 168; 7, Isabelle Gutschewski, O. Duchesne, 87-86 173; 8, Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn, 81-94 175; 9, Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 88-88 176; 10, Ellie Houston, EN, 89-89 178; 11, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 94-86 180; 11, June Mullen, O. Duchesne, 90-90 180; 13, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 95-87 182; 14, Ella Wright, O. Duchesne, 95-90 185; 15, Anna Moore, Blair, 87-92 189