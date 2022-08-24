Cole Poppen has a lot to look forward to in his second year coaching the Hastings College men’s soccer team.
He’s got 10 starters back from a team that qualified for the NAIA national tournament a year ago and won its fifth straight Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
“That’s really, really exciting,” Poppen said.
But not the most exciting part for the Ankeny, Iowa, native and former NCAA Division I soccer player.
“This is going to the first year I’m not going to class with my players, so that’ll also be really fun,” Poppen said dryly.
Poppen came to Hastings in 2020 as a graduate assistant, pursuing his master’s degree in teaching.
Little did he know a year later, he’d be leading a national power of a program.
But that was the case when Tim Bohnenkamp abruptly resigned to lead Papillion Soccer Club as its director of coaching.
Hastings College’s nationwide coaching search obviously led to hiring Poppen, who was in their back pocket, full time. And it’s worked out.
He, however, was not the first choice due to his lack of coaching experience.
“I didn’t take it personally or anything like that,” Poppen said.
It was an awkward situation for Poppen, knowing he was going to be involved with the program in some capacity regardless.
Hanging in the balance was the dynamic of his relationship with members of the team.
“The relationship between the assistant coach and the player is a lot different than that of the head coach and a player,” he said. “Establishing those boundaries and the language and rhetoric I was using, and how much I was interjecting myself into their lives, I paid really close attention to that.”
He was not part of the hiring process until the job was offered to him on an interim basis. No interviews, nothing, he said.
“It got to crunch time and we still didn’t have a head coach,” said Poppen. “We got to a week before the preseason and it definitely wasn’t ideal. The circumstances of that summer weren’t the best.
“But I definitely would have appreciated a month to get my vision going more than just the week.”
Whatever prep he had, Poppen continued the winning tradition that Hastings College is known for.
The Broncos won another conference title and made another national tournament during his interim year.
Now, Poppen is the official head coach, no more interim. And his team is back and reloaded.
HC lost its “heart and soul” of the team in fifth-year senior Francisco Arevalo, who graduated in the spring, but the Broncos have sorted out their new leader.
Junior Kai Knuchel was picked as captain. Co-captains are Jair Arita and Matthew James.
Poppen said the committee approach to captaincy was taken this year because the former leads by example while the latter two are more vocal leaders.
“Kai can do his thing and everyone can follow that. Then if words need spoken or someone needs an arm around them and lifted up, that’s where Jair and Matthew come in,” said Poppen.
Lukas Goetz and Tyler Mase are returning first team all-conference players. Goetz, also an All-American, led the team in scoring last season.
As freshmen, they were two players on the HC team that lost in the national final.
“There’s a nice blend of experience, with ambition and determination, and feelings of unsettled business, if you will,” Poppen said.
The Broncos were picked to finish second in the GPAC this fall behind Northwestern, which Poppen said is immediate bulletin board material.
“We beat them twice last year. We were the only team to do that,” he said. “That’s easy fuel to the fire.”
At the very least, matching performances from his interim year, of course with the goal of bettering that success, is Poppen’s goal for the Broncos this fall.
“These guys have been very close to being very successful,” he said, “and they’re very hungry for more.”