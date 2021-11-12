Eight double-digit seeds made football semifinals in Nebraska’s seven classes. Here, we preview 13 of the 14 semifinals.
Purposely omitted is information on Kenesaw and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in Class D-2, which is highlighted in sports writer Nick Blasnitz’s story.
Class A: No. 16 Omaha North; Class C-1: No. 12 Battle Creek, No. 11 Columbus Lakeview; Class C-2: No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia; Class D-1: No. 10 Cross County; Class D-2: No. 13 Elgin Public/Pope John, No. 14 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Class D-6: No. 13 Spalding Academy.
Class A
No. 16 Omaha North (6-5) at No. 5 Gretna (10-1), 7 p.m.
Omaha North has been riding the upset train in the playoffs. The Mustangs knocked out top seed Millard South 49-42, then took down No. 8 seed North Platte 35-34 when the Mustangs blocked a tying extra point attempt. Omaha North started off the season 0-5 before rattling off four straight wins to make the playoffs as a wildcard.
Gretna has had a somewhat easier path to the semis. The Dragons took care of Lincoln East in the first round 59-42, then had a defensive battle against Elkhorn South with the Dragons taking a 14-7 victory. The Dragons are seeking their first ever state championship appearance.
No. 3 Bellevue West (10-1) at No. 2 Westside (11-0) 7 PM
Bellevue West is seeking its first state finals appearance since 2019. That year the Thunderbirds won the state title. This is the Thunderbirds 19th consecutive playoff appearance. Bellevue West was knocked out of last years playoffs, losing to Kearney 41-40 in overtime.
Its counterpart, Omaha Westside is in its 12th consecutive playoff appearance. The Warriors are seeking back-to-back state championship appearances.
Until the playoffs, Westside had faced two teams with a winning record. Bellevue West has played four teams with a winning record.
Class B
No. 4 Elkhorn (10-1) at No. 1 Bennington (11-0), 7 p.m.
This is a rematch of an Oct. 8 game in which Bennington beat Elkhorn 49-14. The Badgers have played five playoff teams are seeking their first state championship since winning C-1 in 1989.
Elkhorn is seeking back-to-back state championships and a seventh overall.
No. 6 Skutt Catholic (8-3) at No. 2 Aurora (9-2), 7 p.m.
Skutt is appearing in its 11th consecutive postseason. The 2018 and ‘19 champion Skyhawks will be looking for a sixth state championship and third in four years.
Aurora is in its 18th consecutive state tournament appearance. The Huskies have three state titles with the last in 2018. The Huskies were in the 2020 state final, but fell to Elkhorn High 42-19.
Class C-1
No. 12 Battle Creek (8-3) at No. 9 Pierce (9-2), 7 p.m.
Pierce is the defending champion in C-1 after beating Adams Central 28-19. The Bluejays will rematch with Battle Creek, a team they lost to 24-6 on Oct. 15.
The Braves are in search of their first finals appearance since 1996 when they finished runner-up to Milford.
No. 11 Columbus Lakeview (9-2) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (11-0), 6 p.m.
Lakeview upset No. 6 Milford in the first round and No. 3 Boone Central in the quarterfinals. Lakeview is seeking its first finals appearance since 1990 where the Vikings were runner-up to Mt. Michael.
Kearney Catholic is back in the semifinals for the second consecutive year. The Stars lost to Adams Central in this game last season. With a win, the Star would secure their first state finals appearance since 2011. That year KC finished runner-up in Class C-2, losing to Aquinas Catholic 27-13.
Class C-2
No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (7-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (10-1), 6 p.m.
Norfolk Catholic is back in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The Knights are seeking an 11th state title and first since 2017. NC played for a title in 2018 but lost to Centennial that season.
The 2016 state champion Wilber-Clatonia has been the story in Class C-2. The Wolverines upset No. 4 Yutan in the first round and No. 5 St. Cecilia in the quarterfinals.
No. 3 Ord (10-1) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 6 p.m.
This is a rematch of last year’s state championship where Ord came out on top 28-7. Bergan won its only title in 1979.
Class D-1
No. 1 Burwell (10-0) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (10-0), 7 p.m.
Two of the state’s premier powerhouses in eight-man football, but just one title between them (Burwell, 2016). However, before Howells combined with Dodge that program won 15 state titles.
No. 10 Cross County (9-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (9-1), 5 p.m.
Hitchcock County is seeking its first ever state title, Prior to this season the program was winless in postseason play. This season, Hitchcock County’s only loss was to Dundy County-Stratton on Sept. 17th by a touchdown.
Cross County’s Carter Seim joined the 5,000 yard club earlier this season and hopes to lead his team to the state finals for the first time in school history.
Class D-2
No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) at No. 13 Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3), 6 p.m.
Sandhills/Thedford has been one of the favorites to win Class D-2 alongside seventh-seeded Kenesaw. A title bout between the two looks promising. The Knights finished runner-up in 2020 losing to champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Kenesaw’s semifinal opponent.
EPPJ is another cinderella team in the playoffs, knocking off No. 4 Bloomfield and Johnson-Brock. EPPJ is looking for its third state title and its third state final as a combined school.
Class D-6
No. 1 Potter-Dix (10-0) at No. 13 Spalding Academy (9-1), 2 p.m.
Potter-Dix is in the semifinals for the first time and seeking its first-ever state championship appearance.
Spalding Academy, the runner-up in 1979 and ‘90, is another cinderella. The Shamrocks beat 2020 runner-up Sterling then defending state champion McCool Junction.
No. 2 Cody-Kilgore (10-0) at No. 6 Wallace (9-1), 6 p.m.
Both Wallace and Cody-Kilgore are seeking a first-ever state title game appearance. Wallace made the semifinals in 2007. C-K has lost consecutive semifinal matchups with McCool Junction.
Cody-Kilgore can light up the scoreboard in a hurry. The least amount of points the team rang up this season was 60.