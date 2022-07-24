Hastings Sodbusters’ coach Luke Bay nicely summarized his team’s win against North Platte on Sunday.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bay said.
The Sodbusters’ 5-0 victory must have been fun. Especially since Sodbuster wins have been few and far between lately.
The victory gave the ‘Busters (20-28) just their second win in the last 10 games. It came against a North Platte team that has been dominant against Hastings in their Independence League encounters.
“It feels good. They’ve had our number. Finally it worked out for us,” Bay said.
The victory wasn’t just any old garden variety win. It may have been the Sodbusters’ best of its collegiate summer league season.
“I think that is probably the best win that we’ve had all summer. I am really proud of the boys, ” Bay said.
Hastings achieved a top-shelf outing from all four pitchers that Bay sent to the mound. Starter Drew D’Ambra threw especially well.
Sunday was a night of goodbyes for D’Ambra, who pitches during the school year at Cal Poly Pomona. The game was D’Ambra’s last as a Sodbuster.
D’Ambra wanted Sunday’s pitching performance to be a good one, considering he no longer would be wearing a Sodbuster uniform and cap.
“It was awesome. Today was going to be my last outing, so I wanted to go out with a bang,” D’Ambra said. “All my stuff was working. I was working on a new slider and was able to get some swing and misses with that.”
D’Ambra pitched for 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits while contributing to the ‘Busters’ shutout.
Hastings native Jacob Shaw pitched the ninth inning to close out the win. He retired the side in order, including a pair of strikeouts.
“We played clean defense. Our pitching was phenomenal,” Bay said.
“Today we showed up. We played winning baseball. We didn’t try to do too much. Offensively, we just stayed with our and kept it going. Just trying to scratch runs the entire game.”
The Sodbusters’ drew first blood by opening a 2-0 lead going into the second inning. Sawyer Duddleston and Aaron Harper tallied a run apiece. They reached by slapping out a single each.
Trevor Mattson upped the lead to 3-0 in the third frame. He got on base with a single.
In the fifth stanza, Garrett Kennedy raced home on a double-play ball to give the ‘Busters a 4-0 advantage. In that frame, Brandon Larson muscled a double to right field. The ball landed along the outfield bricks.
The eighth inning witnessed the Sodbusters scoring their fifth and final run. Grant Jones scored when Blake Burrows drove him home with a single.
Hastings garnered only six hits on the night. But the Sodbusters allowed North Platte just seven safeties.
Duddleston led the Sodbuster batters with a pair of hits. Accounting for one hit apiece were Mattson, Larson, Harper and Burrows.
Hastings hits the road for one final time, capping its away slate with three games at Cowboy Field in Laramie, Wyoming, home of the Gem City Bison.
The Sodbusters return home Friday to conclude the season with three games against Fremont.
NPP (30-17)..000 000 000 — 0 7 3
HAS (20-28)..201 010 01X — 5 6 0
W — Drew D’Ambra. L — Blake Priest.
2B — H, Brandon Larson.