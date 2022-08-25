The city softball landscape in Hastings looks vastly different than a year ago.
Graduation sent off historic classes and reshaped the rosters of Hastings High, St. Cecilia and Adams Central.
With the season already under way, here are capsule looks at each city high school’s softball program.
Hastings High
The Tigers aren’t rebuilding, but have some definite holes to fill.
Hastings lost six full-time starters from a team that made program history by reaching the Class B state championship two years in a row and finished as runner-up both times.
That’s OK, HHS turned to the transfer portal to restock. A handful of players jumped ship from their old programs to play for coach Ashley Speak and the Tigers.
The program’s tradition is an attractive one. The Tigers have clinched seven district titles in a row, finally found ways to win at the state tournament, and turned themselves into a powerhouse in Class B softball.
Culture, by all accounts, plays a factor as well.
“We do things a little bit differently,” Speak said.
New to the team this fall: Senior Macie Wolever, and juniors Peyton Baker and Kate Ludemann.
“They fit in well,” Speak said. “We’re all in this together and we’re going to win together, lose together.”
Wolever is a key piece in an entirely renovated infield. The senior shortstop is a defensive asset and her bat should come around after leading Adams Central with nine home runs, 37 runs batted in and 33 runs scored as a junior.
Four-year starter Sammy Schmidt gets virtually all the attention for the Tigers and deservedly so. The Nebraska-Omaha commit hit .539 last season with 69 hits and 12 home runs. She’s off to a hot start at the plate this fall.
Emma Synek and Emma Landgren are also offensive threats, having hit close to .400 in 2021. Sophomore catcher Carlie Muhlbach is a wall behind the plate and can swing it.
Alyssa Breckner is finally the ace in the circle after waiting out the graduation of Faith Molina and Peytin Hudson. In limited action last year, Breckner carried a 4.08 earned run average, but expect that number to decrease this fall. Pitching depth behind her is the Tigers’ biggest question.
Hastings should win plenty of games with a shot at an eighth straight district championship and state tournament berth.
Hastings High schedule
August — 27, at Lincoln invite; 30, York
September — 1, at North Platte; 3, Elkhorn, Lincoln Northwest; 6, Aurora, Cozad; 8, at Kearney Catholic; 10, Hastings Classic; 13, at McCook; 17, Hastings invite; 19, at Blair; 20, Lexington; 26, at Aurora, GICC; 27, Kearney (DH)
St. Cecilia
Ryan Ohnoutka, surely influenced by the girls he coaches, last year related the Hawkettes’ first four years of softball to Miley Cyrus’ hit song “The Climb.”
A metaphorical journey of literal ups and downs to reach the peak.
St. Cecilia reached a false summit. But saw the top of the mountain in Class C.
For the first time in the program’s history, the Hawkettes won a game at the state tournament. It was the 99th overall victory in four seasons — progress from the team’s first two trips to that stage of the postseason.
But with it came the graduation of the first class to have spent all four years in the program.
Year five looks a lot different for the Hawkettes, who return four players with varsity experience and add five freshman to the mix.
The good news is, both starting pitchers are back in the circle. That’d be seniors Jordan Head and Alli Stritt.
Sophomore Izzy Kvols and junior Tatum Krikac are the other returners.
Ohnoutka said there’s plenty of depth on this year’s team.
“Some new faces, but the same expectations,” Ohnoutka said.
STC is 4-1 to begin the fall, with its only loss to Class B No. 2 Wahoo.
St. Cecilia schedule
August — 25, at Central City; 27, at York quadrangular; 30, at Cenura/Central Valley
September — 3, at Bishop Neumann invite; 6, North Platte (DH); 10, Hastings Classic; 13, at Centura/Central Valley, Southern Valley/Alma; 15, FCEMF, Polk County; 19, at Kearney Catholic; 20, at Gothenburg, Minden; 22, Twin River, St. Paul; 24, Adams Central invite; 26, at Boone Central, GACC; 29, McCook
Adams Central
Technically, Holdrege/Adams Central, or HAC for short.
This new co-op is the result of diminishing numbers on both sides and a want to continue offering softball to student-athletes.
It was also the closest geographically in order to make it work.
“We did reach out to Harvard, Kenesaw, Silver Lake, Blue Hill, Minden, St. Cecilia,” Adams Central activities director Alan Frank said. “This is what ended up working for us.”
Frank said conversations with Holdrege began in the spring. He confirmed with the Nebraska Schools Activities Association that the pairing would be allowed as Holdrege is outside of “co-op boundaries.”
But so long as both schools did their due diligence of pursuing co-ops nearby, the partnership was permitted for the two-year cycle.
And thus, there are a mix of nine Adams Central Patriots and seven Holdrege Dusters on the roster.
“I don’t think this is something we’re looking at doing long term,” Frank said. “The last thing we wanted to do was cancel the season because that creates a year of non-interest for softball, which doesn’t help build your program at all. Holdrege was in the same boat.”
The team known as Liberty Storm play five “home” games in Holdrege and four in Hastings during the regular season.
Practices were originally set up to be once a week in each location, but for now they’re meeting near the middle in Minden on the city field. As games dominate the schedule, that will change.
The team is 4-1 to start the season.
Team roster: Savannah Lewis, Isabel Raburn, Alivia Gerloff, Abbey Fish, Kayden Sipp, Jerzie Kapustka, Kaley Waite, Julia Rust, Beyonka Garcia, Emily Helwick, Grace Brader, Brooklyn Nelson, Faith Harmon, Nevaeha Sorenson, Kaitlyn Mousel, Gentri Goldfish.
Coaches: Jason Hale, Russ Raburn, Jordan Metzger, Reggie Lewis.
HAC schedule
Aug. — 25, Fairbury, Ord; 27, Holdrege invite; 29, Northwest
September — 1, at Minden, Cozad; 8, at York; 10, Hastings Classic; 12, McCook; 15, at Gothenburg; 19, Hershey (DH); 22, Southern Valley/Alma; 27, Centura/Central Valley; 29, Central Conference tournament