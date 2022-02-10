For the first six minutes of Adams Central's game against Lexington, the Patriot boys looked like they were still feeling the effects of Tuesday's emotional rivalry loss to Hastings High. During that stretch against the Minutemen, AC had just two points and was 1-for-6 from the floor, despite seeing some good looks.
But the Patriots regrouped and started executing on the two aspects that make them at their best: being tough on defense and having a balanced offense.
Adams Central outscored Lexington 23-10 in the final quarter to overcome a one-point, fourth quarter deficit, earning a 63-51 victory Thursday at Patriot Gymnasium.
"I thought we had a little bit of an emotional hangover from Tuesday night in the first half," said AC head coach Zac Foster. "Give credit to Lex, they played really well and they came out and played aggressive... We really challenged our guys at the half; for us to be successful, we really have to have passion and grit. And we didn't have enough of that in the first half."
Defense is one of the Patriots' biggest strengths, and Foster didn't like the effort he saw on that end of the court early in the game. He said the focus in the second half was being relentless on the defensive end. And his team responded by attacking the Lexington offense with constant pressure.
After forcing only three turnovers in the first quarter, the Patriots got 14 more takeaways in the remaining three periods.
"There's a line that says the most important muscle in sports is the heart, and I just thought, in the first half, we just weren't as interested as we needed to be; we weren't as invested in the moment," Foster said. "Credit our kids, because they flipped the switch and they were much better as the game went on."
After falling behind 9-2 during that rough first quarter, Adams Central finally showed signs of life, going on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes to go into the second frame tied at 9-apiece.
The Patriots took a lead in the second and maintained it until the end of the third quarter, when Lexington's Kaden West banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The shot gave the Minutemen a 41-40 advantage heading into the final period of play.
But the AC controlled the final eight minutes, limiting Lexington to 3-for-10 shooting and turning five turnovers into key possessions on the offensive end.
In Tuesday's game against the Tigers, only two Patriots scored more than four points. Thursday, AC had five players surpass that total. Paul Fago again led Adams Central with 26 points, and Jayden Teichmeier poured in 16 points. Sam Dierks added eight, while Jacob Eckhardt and Decker Shestak each finished with five points.
"We just kept telling our guys to be confident, be aggressive. As the game went on, we hit more shots, and we were catching to score, not catching to pass," the coach said.
Adams Central improved to 10-12 with the win, and now the Patriots will cap the regular season on Feb. 18 against one of the best teams in Class C-1, Kearney Catholic, which entered Thursday with a record of 20-1. Foster said his team will prepare for a big game, looking to go into the postseason with some momentum.
"What a great opportunity to finish the season with a game against the No. 1 team in the state, as you head into postseason play," he said. "We're super excited to have that game, have it at home and play someone of that caliber. We think that can only make us better heading into the postseason. We know it's going to take our absolute best, so we'll have a good week of practice and see what happens."
Lexington (4-16)............9 18 14 10 — 51
Adams Central (10-12)....9 22 9 23 — 63
Lexington (51)
Daud Daud 12, Kaden West 8, Greysen Strauss 7, Dru Truax 12, Isaac Scharff 3, Luis Castellanos 4, Isaiah Ellingson 3, Jante Miller-Alarcon 2
Adams Central (63)
Sam Dierks 8, Jacob Eckhardt 5, Paul Fago 26, Decker Shestak 5, Jayden Teichmeier 16, Hyatt Collins 2, Grant Trausch 1
AC girls 55, Lexington 26 (subhead)
Like the Adams Central boys, the girls team got off to a bit of a sluggish start on Thursday against Lexington. But the Patriots quickly overcame that and cruised to a 55-26 victory to wrap up the regular season.
The win will send AC into the postseason with a record of 19-3, as it will host the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament as the No. 1 seed.
"Anytime you don't have to travel, that's nice; especially this time of the year," AC head coach Evan Smith said of his team hosting the subdistrict. "It seems like our crowds have been really good. We've had a nice following, both from our student section and our fans. It'll be nice to be at home. We're excited to see how we play. It'll be a tough matchup; we're playing Class B basketball, so nothing will be easy. We've earned everything we've gotten to this point, and I don't expect anything less in the postseason."
Adams Central got in its own way offensively early in the game, but it found its groove and scored at least 13 points in every quarter while keeping Lexington out of double digits in every frame.
The Patriots' defense had to lock down Sarah Treffer, who scores just over 21 points per game. But Adams Central limited the standout to just nine points on Thursday.
"She’s really, really good. We threw a lot of stuff at her and made shots tough for her," Smith said.
Offensively, Adams Central had nine different players score in the contest. Libby Trausch led the Patriots with nine points, Abby Stroh added eight, and Gracie Weichman chipped in with seven. Megyn Scott, Kylie Lancaster, Rachel Goodon, and Lauryn Scott all tallied six points.
"We got off to a slow start early, have a couple turnovers, but our defense was really good…we were able to stay patient offensively, and we were able to push the ball, get a lot of fastbreak points and stretch the lead early in the game. And we kept the pedal down in the second half," the AC coach said.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, Goodon, who stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall, suffered a lower leg injury. Smith said he's not sure on the extent of the injury. He added that he believes the Patriots will find a way to help fill the void should Goodon miss any time in the postseason.
"I think the girls have defined who they are and know their roles. They have done a good job of playing within themselves," he said. "We are excited for the second part of the season. The girls are ready to go."
Lexington (5-16).............6 7 8 5 — 26
Adams Central (19-3)......13 14 15 13 — 55
Adams Central (55)
Gracie Weichman 7, Brianna Stroh 2, Briley Nienhueser 3, Abby Stroh 8, Libby Trausch 11, Megyn Scott 6, Kylie Lancaster 6, Lauryn Scott 6, Rachel Goodon 6