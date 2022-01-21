GRAND ISLAND — For three quarters the Adams Central and Northwest boys basketball teams found themselves in a defensive slugfest. After 24 minutes of game time, the Patriots held a narrow one-point lead at 20-19.
And then, AC caught fire late in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots nearly doubled their point total in the final period of play, erupting for 19 points in the frame. Adams Central led by just two points with only 4 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the game, but AC went on a 10-0 run over the next 2:34 to take a commanding lead and ultimately a 39-28 victory.
“I just really liked our collective grit and maturity from our kids. I think earlier in the year, we probably wouldn’t have responded so well to a game that played out like that,” said Adams Central head coach Zac Foster. “They just dug in and kept playing ‘next-play’ mentality the whole time...I’m just really proud of the kids for their grit and resiliency.”
Going into the fourth quarter, Adams Central was 2-for-13 from beyond the 3-point line. But in the final frame, the Patriots splashed 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc. The final two treys came from seniors Paul Fago and Jacob Eckhardt; Foster said it was nice to see his experienced leaders being a spark during the scoring outburst.
“It was nice to see your two senior captains step up and make big plays back-to-back,” Foster said. “When that happens, people kind of pull their shoulders back and start to believe in each other and believe in themselves. That doesn’t happen without earning that stuff in practice. The kids have really improved in practice and it’s showing up in our games.”
Neither team gained a sizable advantage for the first 28 minutes. But AC’s 10-0 run gave it a 35-23 lead over Northwest. The Vikings made things interesting, at least, when Trevyn Keene hit a 3-pointer to make it a three-possession game in the final minute. But the Patriots hit five of their final six free-throw attempts to seal the game.
Fago led Adams Central with 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He made five of his eight shots from the charity stripe. Jayden Teichmeier added 11 points.
The road gets even tougher for the Patriots, who will be back in Grand Island Saturday to take on Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic. The Crusaders’ only losses this season are to Class B foe York and Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic.
“You’re going to face an unbelievably well coached team, an unbelievably disciplined team, an unbelievably physical team. There’s a reason they’re No. 2 in C-2,” Foster said. “We’re going to have to really enjoy this win (Friday night) and then (Saturday) we’re going to be focused. It’s going to take our best to go over there an be successful. We’re excited for the opportunity to play a really good team.”
Adams Central (6-9).....7 4 9 19 — 39
Northwest (3-10)..........5 7 7 9 — 28
Adams Central (39)
Sam Dierks 1-3 2-2 5, Jacob Eckhardt 1-8 1-2 4, Paul Fago 6-15 5-8 19, Decker Shestak 0-3 0-2 0, Jayden Teichmeier 2-7 6-8 11, Grant Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Hyatt Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Janzen 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 10-47 14-23 39.
Northwest (28)
Sam Hartman 1-10 1-2 3, Travin Harring 1-6 0-0 2, Wyatt Jensen 0-8 1-2 1, Trevyn Keene 3-5 2-6 10, Cooper Garrett 1-1 2-2 4, Hunter Jensen 0-2 0-0 0, Isaiah Esquivel 1-3 1-2 3, Sam Dinkelman 0-1 2-2 2. Total: 8-37 9-18 28.