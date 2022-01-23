GRAND ISLAND — The Adams Central boys basketball team is showing tremendous growth as the season has progressed. The Patriots went into the year with little varsity experience on the court, but they went into the weekend with two straight impressive wins, going into a matchup with heavyweight GICC.
Grand Island Central Catholic is putting together another impressive season. The Class C-2 No. 2 Crusaders went into Saturday 11-2 on the year with an average margin of victory of 14 points. But the Patriots had the Crusaders on the ropes for much of Saturday’s bout.
The two squads were tied early in the fourth quarter, but GICC held on just enough to notch a 48-40 win over the Patriots.
“I’m really, really proud of our guys,” AC head coach Zac Foster said. “We’re just trying to grow as a team every day and trying to be playing our best at the end (of the season). I think we’re on that trajectory. I just thought we really competed.”
Adams Central’s defense was a big reason for keeping GICC within reach. The Patriots limited GICC to just five field goals on 17 attempts in the second half, resulting in a shooting percentage of 29.4.
It’s the third straight game the AC defense has come up big, following wins over Ord and Class B foe Northwest.
“We feel good about the growth we’re making defensively,” Foster said. “I thought the second half of the Ord game was the turning point; we decided collectively we were going to be better defensively. We took a step forward in that second half, we took a step forward (Friday) against Northwest, and I thought we dug in and really guarded well (Saturday).
“I really thought our commitment to the defensive side has gotten better this week, and that’s important for us.”
The Crusaders’ lead hovered around five points for much of the first half, but Paul Fago’s basket with 3 minutes, 1 second remaining in the third quarter gave the Patriots a 29-28 lead. Fago later hit a pair of free throw in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 31-apiece.
GICC’s Marcus Lowry came up with two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders shot just 52.9 percent from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, but they made nine of their 17 attempts to keep the Patriots at bay.
Turnovers played a big role in the Patriots’ inability to get over the hump against the Crusaders. AC gave the ball away 18 times.
“I think the biggest factor of the game was we had 18 turnovers...You just can’t give away that many possessions against a team of that caliber,” Foster said. “That was the biggest factor of the game. Their pressure, at big times, hurt us.”
Fago led Adams Central with 22 points, and Sam Dierks tallied six.
Lowry scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Crusaders.
Despite the loss, Foster likes the level of play his team has shown as of late. He’s hoping it can carry it competitive play into the conference tournament, which appears to be anyone’s for the taking.
“We just have to keep trying to get better and stay unified,” the coach said. “We’re hungry; this group is hungry to improve. We’re excited about the matchup on Tuesday, the opportunity to get a rematch with Holdrege.
“Our conference is wide open. Our No. 1 seed got beat by our No. 5 seed (Friday), so I think, more than any year in recent memory, it’s anybody’s tournament.”
AC (6-10)...............9 11 9 11 — 40
GICC (12-2)............8 17 4 19 — 48
AC (40)
Sam Dierks 3-5 0-0 6, Jacob Eckhardt 1-7 0-0 2, Paul Fago 7-15 6-11 22, Decker Shestak 2-3 0-0 5, Jayden Teichmeier 1-3 3-4 5, Hyatt Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Janzen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-34 9-15 40.
GICC (48)
Brayton Johnson 4-6 0-2 8, Isaac Herbek 0-6 9-10 9, Marcus Lowry 7-12 1-2 17, Ishmael Nadir 0-2 1-6 1, Gil Jengmer 4-8 3-8 11, Bowdie Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Stegman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-36 14-28 48.