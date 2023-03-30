Thursday's weather conditions were some of the more pleasant we've got to experience this spring. Even with the powerful winds sweeping through Southern Hills Golf Course, the Adams Central and Minden golf teams were happy to be competing under the sun. 

"It was a tough day, pretty windy out, but it was good to get out and still have a nice day. It was good to get experience; we have some younger guys with not a lot of time on varsity, but I was proud of the way they grinded through the day, with this wind," said Minden head coach Luke Grossnicklaus.

