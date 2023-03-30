Thursday's weather conditions were some of the more pleasant we've got to experience this spring. Even with the powerful winds sweeping through Southern Hills Golf Course, the Adams Central and Minden golf teams were happy to be competing under the sun.
"It was a tough day, pretty windy out, but it was good to get out and still have a nice day. It was good to get experience; we have some younger guys with not a lot of time on varsity, but I was proud of the way they grinded through the day, with this wind," said Minden head coach Luke Grossnicklaus.
"It was good to see our kids battle through the elements," said AC head coach Rod Hartman. "We talked a lot about controlling the things we can control, and I thought we did a good job of that."
Hartman's Patriots were able to out-duel the wind and the Whippets on Thursday, winning the head-to-head battle by five strokes, 177-182.
"It's always good to come out with a win, and (Minden) is a good team; they were a state tournament team a year ago," the Patriots' coach said. "We talked a lot about yardages; just understanding when you're with the wind, how many clubs we're taking off — when you're into the wind, what we're trying to do.
"It's just understanding what the wind's going to do and understanding how it's going to affect different shots. (Thursday), with as much as it was blowing, it was even affecting putts and chips, which usually it doesn't. So, we had a learning lesson there, but I thought for the most part we handled it pretty well. I didn't hear any complaints talking to the guys; a lot of times it can wear on you and can be frustrating, but I didn't see that. That's a real positive."
Decker Shestak led Adams Central with a nine-hole score of 43, with Brayden Underwood right behind him at 44. Cole Redding and Austin Vontz each carded a 45, while Axel Andersen shot a 46.
Despite losing the duel, the Whippets boasted the day's lowest score, thanks to Seth Hauserman. The Minden leader turned in a score of 39 — especially impressive given the difficulty the wind created.
"He played really well," Grossnicklaus said of Hauserman. "He's striking it really well. He's coming off a really good year for us; he was top-20 at the state tournament last year and we hope he can be a leader on this team and carry us to a good season."
Brycen Schwenka turned in the next-best score for the Whippets, a 44. Hauserman and Schwenka are the only returners from last year's varsity squad, which qualified for the program's first state tournament in seven years.
One of the biggest aspects of the game Grossnicklaus has been working on with his team is the mental part of the game. He said the Whippets lack of obvious frustration during a round marred by such strong winds showed growth in their mental approach to the game.
"The biggest thing is you have to take it one hole at a time. If you have a bad hole, you have to move on from that. One thing I tell the guys a lot is, 'There are still a lot of holes left. If you've had a bad first hole or second you or a bad start, your round's still not over.' One thing we talk about is mental toughness and just grinding from hole-to-hole. I was proud the guys did that, (Thursday)."
"It can be mentally challenging when you're playing with a wind like this. I'm happy with what I've seen out of the guys. We've worked hard this spring and we're looking forward to the rest of the season."
Isaac Kuehn shot a 49 for Minden, Will Runions finished with a 50, and Alex Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 52. Grossnicklaus said it was great to get the experience on the course on Thursday. He believes the duel will help the Whippets be more prepared going into upcoming tournaments.
Adams Central will also be gaining valuable experience as the season progresses. Hartman said he sees the potential the Patriots have and he believes they can be a competitive squad down the stretch.
"I think early on it's going to be a lot of learning that tournament golf is a lot different than going out and playing with your buddies or mom and dad. Getting that experience early on with some tournament golf will be really important," the AC coach said.
"We have a lot of guys that could play that four or five spot, so we'll have a lot of competition in practices and qualifying rounds. I think by the end of the year, we'll have a chance to be pretty good. We're still pretty young and have some inexperience, especially at the varsity level, but when it's all said and done I think we'll be pretty good."