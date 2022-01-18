From giving up 30 points in the last eight minutes against Class C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull on Saturday to holding Ord to zero field goals across the final 9-plus minutes on Tuesday, Adams Central’s defense showed improvement.
And it led to a 68-40 victory Tuesday night at Patriot Gymnasium.
AC needed to have a great defensive night against Ord, and it did to help snap a three-game losing streak.
“I was proud of the team’s resiliency a little bit,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “Offensively in the first half we played OK. To be good at this you have to have a sense of urgency on the defensive end. It has to be important.”
After opening the game even after eight minutes, Ord went on a 6-0 run to begin the second quarter to steal the advantage.
But AC came back in a hurry with the help of Paul Fago, who hit five of his six shots in the frame, tallying 11 of the Patriots’ 19 second quarter points.
From that point, when AC regained the lead with 4:50 to go in the half, the Patriots never trailed again. It was largely due to solid defense.
“It goes back to pride with what you expect in getting stops, which we did not very much in the first half,” Foster said. “Give credit to our assistant coaches. They got on our guys at halftime and asked them to get to another level, which they didn’t get to and in the second half they did that.”
AC held Ord without a field goal in the final 9:23 of the ball game. Ord made two free throws in the fourth as its only offense.
“That is pretty good,” Foster said of the scoreless period. “We had a 13-minute drought this year against York. Again, credit to our kids and to see how hard they are playing.”
Early on, AC had difficulty in trying to guard Ord’s Will Grint. Grint went 6-for-8 in the paint and gave Ord an advantage. The Patriots went to a triangle and two to help contain Grint and it worked as the Patriots held Grint to three points in the second half.
“We have had some good halves. Like a lot of teams, the best teams find a way to be consistent, which is something that we have to work on,” said Foster.
Fago led the Patriots in the first half with 16 points.
The ball did spread around a bit in the second half for the Patriots with Jacob Eckhardt going perfect from the floor (3-for-3). His eight second half points tied Fago in the half.
“Every time that we played well this year,” Foster said, “we have balance and that is something that we are trying to work on. And I think for us to be good, we can’t have one guy score all of our points. Having balance is really important for us on the offensive side.”
Ord......................13 13 12 2 — 40
AC.....................13 19 20 16 — 68
AC (68)
Paul Fago 24, Jacob Eckhardt 13, Sam Dierks 9, Jayden Teichmeier 8, Decker Shestak 6, Abram Johnson 3, Grant Trausch 3, Jack Sughroue 2
Ord (40)
Will Grint 15, Blake Hinrichs 11, Johnny DeRiso 7, Blake Wells 6, Tad Kovarik 1