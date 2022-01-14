SUPERIOR — Competing in their first year as a sanctioned sport, the Adams Central girls wrestling team notched their first tournament victory.
The Patriots’ depth proved to be the deciding factor, as they outlasted Conestoga for the team title in the Superior invite.
Adams Central’s Julianna Zubrod’s match against Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Arica Hartman was the final match of Friday’s girls tournament, and her pin ensured the Patriot championship, as AC totaled 52 points to Conestoga’s 42.
“We’re looking for experience, we’re looking for matches, and we’re looking for mat time,” said AC head coach Dan Lonowski. “Any time we can get a match and any time we can stay off our back for six minutes, it’s a win. We won with numbers; we had some girls medal...They all wrestled pretty well. We still have to work on so many things, but we seem like we’re so well conditioned and we’re learning slowly.”
Adams Central’s Kaley Waite (120 pounds), Grace Wioskowski (132), Kira Ahlers (145), and Thea Wahl (165) all placed second in their weight classes. Though each weight class featured only two wrestlers, Lonowski still saw improvement from the girls.
In addition to those four silver medalists, Zubrod finished in third place while Cadence Svoboda placed fifth.
Zubrod won two matches to lead the Patriots while Waite finished the day 1-1.
Lonowski admits the girls still have a lot of work ahead of them, but he’s proud of how far they’ve come thus far after starting wrestling for the first time this year.
“These six girls are all new to wrestling. They haven’t been a part of the kids program or anything like that, so they all took a big chance to be a part of the program this year. I’m proud of what they’re doing and the fact that they’re sticking with it. Not one of them has thought about quitting — at least not out loud,” the coach said with a laugh. “I’m just really proud of their efforts.”
Red Cloud/Blue Hill finished in a tie for third as a team. The Warcats were led by 126-pounder Patricia Arroyo, who went 4-0 on the day and brought home the gold medal. Lily Gomez (114) finished second in her weight class.
Harvard’s Maria Perez placed third at 114 pounds, and Superior’s Stacy Cheyenne was fourth in the same weight class.
Adams Central has just three competitions remaining in the regular season. Lonowski said there’s plenty to focus on as the season draws to an end, but the most important thing is just improving. And that gets done by simply putting in the time and effort, which the girls have done this season.
“We want to stay healthy,” Lonowski said. “We definitely have the fear factor to overcome; we need to try things whether it works or not so that we can fix it. In a lot of cases we’re afraid to try moves and we’re more reactive rather than proactive. That’s all mat time and mat experience; I think it will come.”
In the boys tournament, Superior, which combined forces with Deshler this season, brought home the team championship for the first time since head coach Seth Going began coaching the Wildcats. He’s been at the helm for nine seasons.
“It’s good to get the home tournament — we haven’t won that since I’ve been here...so it’s been at least nine years,” Going said. “It’s good to get a group of kids that’s really coming together, and getting the good meat of our order with a lot of power — just getting to compete with these kids every day and getting finish. We’re still not where we want to be by a far cry, but it feels good to get the win (Friday).”
Superior had five champions on Friday. Holden McDonald won the 106-pound bracket, Brett Miller was first at 113 pounds, Jordan Brown took gold at 170, and Anders Webber stood atop the podium for the 220-pound weight class.
The final championship came from Payton Christiancy, whose big day wasn’t only highlighted by his gold medal. After pinning Jaden Boyle, of Phillipsburg (Kan.), in Christiancy’s second match of the day, the Superior senior became the all-time wins record holder for the Wildcats.
The win was the 285-pounder’s 131st victory, and he went on to add another in the championship match. Christiancy is sure to add many more this year, as he looks to avenge last year’s state tournament, where he fell one win shy of earning a medal.
“Last year we fell short; we didn’t think it ended the way we wanted it to end,” Going said about Christiancy’s state appearance. “This year, it’s that final year and I think he’s really focused in. He’s done a great job for us for four years; obviously he’ll be missed at the end of this year. He’s been awesome to work with and I love him to death.”
Brown, Webber and Aaron Allgood also came back to this season’s team with state tournament experience. Friday’s performance at their own invite proved the Wildcats have solid depth, and Going believes they have what it takes to have a memorable year in Omaha.
“We’ve got a lot of meat in our order; it’s just finding ways to finish out. We’re still not getting some of those matches finished the way we want to finish them. That comes from in the practice room, maybe doing more scenario wrestling than live wrestling,” Going said. “The kids have really responded well and it really helps that we have the numbers we have with the weights dispersed the way they are this year.”
Girls
Team results
1, Adams Central 52; 2, Conestoga 42; 3, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 36; 3, Southwest 36; 5, Overton 15 1/2; 6, Harvard 9; 6, Superior 4
Individual results
114 — 1, Kylee Plowman, Con; 2, Lily Gomez, RC/BH; 3, Maria Perez, Har; 4, Stacy Cheyenne, Sup
120 — 1, Ambie Custard, SW; 2, Kaley Waite, AC; 3, Angeline Flores, Con
126 — 1, Patricia Arroyo, RC/BH; 2, Sydnie Brown, Over; 3, Julianna Zubrod, AC; 4, Arica Hartman, RC/BH; 5, Cadence Svoboda, AC
132 — 1, Morgan Hensch, Con; 2, Grace Wioskowski, AC
145 — 1, Claudine Stein, HTMPM; 2, Kira Ahlers, AC
165 — 1, Ashlynn Latimer, SW; 2, Thea Wahl, AC
Boys
Team standings
1, Superior 153; 2, Smith Center 111 1/2; 3, Conestoga 109 1/2; 4, Hastings JV 78 1/2; 5, Sutton 59 1/2; 6, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 46; 7, Meridian 43; 8, Philipsburgh 32 1/2; 9, Southern 25; 10, Fairbury JV 16
Individual results
106 — 1, Holden McDonald, Sup; 2, Asher Koehnen, Con; 3, Cole Rughe, Sup; 4, Calum Jeys, Con
113 — 1, Brett Miller, Sup; 2, Landon Erickson, SC
120 — 1, Seamus Holmes, HTMPM; 2, Dominique Baumbach, Sup
126 — 1, Jaden Meyer, HHSJV; 2, Austen Forney, Sout; 3, Preston Beckman, Phil; 4, Colin Dufault, Con; 5, Caleb Maritzner, HTMPM
132 — 1, Luis Rodriguez, HHSJV; 2, Jackson Huls, Mer; 3, Keaghon Chini, Con; 4, Braydon Binder, HTMPM; 5, Airan Hernandez, Sut; 6, Jackson Irwin, Phil
138 — 1, Bentley Montgomery, SmC; 2, Ethan Avidano, Con; 3, Kade Satterly, HHSJV; 4, Scott Marshall, Sut; 5, Blaine Adams, Con; 6, Samual Thomas, Mer
145 — 1, Carter Plowman, Con; 2, Alex Wilkinson, SmC; 3, Aaron Allgood, Sup; 4, Jacob Landon, Con; 5, Dayton Hugunin, Phil; 6, Ethan Johnson, FJV
152 — 1, Lucas Anderson, Con; 2, Tyler Everhart, Sup; 3, Brandon Carmichael, Sout; 4, Ryan Stocker, SmC
160 — 1, Adrian Hernandez, Sut; 2, JD Adam, Mer; 3, Wyatt Scheets, Mer; 4, Mason Serkiz, Con
170 — 1, Jordan Brown, Sup; 2, avery Larsen, HHSJV; 3, Conner Wademan, HHSJV; 4, Colton Dougherty, Phil; 5, Xavier Kendall, Phil; 6, Billy Marshall, Sut
182 — 1, Jake Kirchhoff, SmC; 2, Tyler Cross, Mer; 3, Angel Morgan, Sup
195 — 1, Luke Franklin, SmC; 2, Gage Totilas, Con; 3, Ty Woerner, Sup; 4, Cason Peterson, Sut; 5, Aldo Ramos, FJV; 6, Levi Lopez, HHSJV
220 — 1, Anders Webber, Sup; 2, Alvinio Sanchez, Sut; 3, Eli Franklin, SmC; 4, Henry Grijalva, Sup; 5, Barron Terwey, HHSJV; 6, Christian Osweiler, Sup
285 — 1, Payton Christiancy, Sup; 2, Drake Richtarik, FJV; 3, Jaden Boyle, Phil; 4, Gavin Hughes, SmC