Adams Central understood the assignment.
The Patriots did their homework on St. Paul and scored a high mark Tuesday night when they beat the Wildcats 37-23 inside Patriots Gymnasium.
The scouting report handed down by coach Evan Smith and his assistants was fairly simple: Hound No. 25 and make her do anything but score.
Message received. Desired outcome secured.
That No. 25 is Olivia Poppert. The 6-foot-1 senior is the Wildcats' gasoline. She starts fires that are tough to put out.
But Adams Central limited her chances, which largely kept St. Paul off the scoreboard in its lowest-scoring game through four games this season.
"We did everything we could to make sure (Poppert) had to cough it up and give it to somebody else," Smith said. "I thought our girls did a good job of that (and) making them shoot some 3-pointers that were contested."
Adams Central's defense was better than its offense Tuesday, but the combined effort yielded the Patriots' fifth straight victory to begin the season.
That it came against a top-tier opponent like St. Paul was all the better.
"Any time you can beat St. Paul, it's a good win," Smith said. "To go 5-0 to start the season is huge, and we're just happy to be where we're at. Our girls continue to play hard and play together. We didn't get some scoring from some of our normal scorers so some other kids had to step up, and they did."
Lauryn Scott led the Patriots with nine points — seven came in the first half, including a 3-pointer on the Patriots' first possession.
Rachel Goodon added seven points as part of an eight-player scoring effort for AC, which has become a regular thing through five games.
Bench contributions will continue to play a crucial role in the team's success, Smith said, especially if the non-starters play good defense.
That the Patriots did Tuesday, namely on the opposition's star player.
Without Poppert involved to the extent they'd hoped, the Wildcats looked confused at times. Their coach, Rick Peters, elected to slow things down at times, but that didn't work, either.
Poppert's seven points weren't close to enough, although she fought and hustled until she fouled out with close to two minutes left in the game.
"She's a bear to guard," Smith said. "But our girls — we threw three or four different people at her — they just did a great job wearing her down and making it tough for her to score."
Amber Kosmicki led the Wildcats with nine points in lieu of Poppert's typical output.
Poppert scored three points in the first half and had the only St. Paul bucket in the third, when the Wildcats failed to score for the first 6 1/2 minutes.
The middle quarters made the biggest difference for Adams Central, which held a 24-9 advantage in those frames.
The Patriots used a 14-2 run initially in the second quarter that had Peters frustrated in the St. Paul huddle when he called a pair of timeouts.
Then AC opened the half with eight straight points before St. Paul ended its barrage of bricks with Poppert's bucket.
"We just hit some shots," Smith said of the third quarter. "If we make some free throws, too, during that stretch, then it's an even bigger margin. We got some good scoring out of Rachel and Lauryn and Kylie (Lancaster) and extended that lead."
St. Paul (3-1)...............7 7 2 7 — 23
AC (5-0)..................6 14 10 7 — 37
St. Paul (23)
Clara Kunze 3, Jenna Jakubowski 4, Amber Kosmicki 9, Olivia Poppert 7
Adams Central (37)
Gracie Weichman 3, Brianna Stroh 6, Libby Trausch 4, Lauryn Scott 9, Rachel Goodon 7, Megyn Scott 3, Briley Nienhueser 1, Kylie Lancaster 4