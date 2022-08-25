Despite having no seniors on the team this season, Adams Central head cross country coach Toni Fowler has higher expectations for her squad of girls this season. The Patriots have a quartette of juniors that gained valuable experience last year, and they’ve added some young talent.

“We’ll have a much stronger team this year, with our returners and the addition of Catherine Lehn and Brooke Baker,” Fowler said. “We don’t have any senior girls on our team, so we’re looking to build off our returning juniors.”

