Despite having no seniors on the team this season, Adams Central head cross country coach Toni Fowler has higher expectations for her squad of girls this season. The Patriots have a quartette of juniors that gained valuable experience last year, and they’ve added some young talent.
“We’ll have a much stronger team this year, with our returners and the addition of Catherine Lehn and Brooke Baker,” Fowler said. “We don’t have any senior girls on our team, so we’re looking to build off our returning juniors.”
Lynsie Lancaster is the lone Patriots returning state qualifier. She finished 36th in the field of 118 runners in last year’s state meet, recording a time of 22 minutes, 5.4 seconds. Emmery Huyser, Addie Cass, and Kaylee Buchholz round out the returning juniors for the Patriots.
Fowler has high hopes that Lehn and Baker can make an impact on the team and push the other varsity runners. Lehn is a freshman while Baker is a sophomore.
The Patriots have had exactly one state qualifying runner each of the last four years. With the foundation AC is building on the girls team, the Patriots are hoping it won’t be long before a whole squad is back at Kearney.
Adams Central’s boys team lost one of its most decorated runners after last season. Luke Bonifas very well could have been the Patriots’ first state champion if it wasn’t for Hartington Cedara Catholic phenom Carson Noecker. Noecker was the only runner to finish ahead of Bonifas, who placed second despite finishing 26 seconds in front of the third-place runner.
But the Patriots will begin the post-Bonifas era with a trio of returners from last year’s varsity squad.
“We will miss Luke Bonifas, but there is definite improvement in our returners,” Fowler said.
“The boys team qualified for state last year and want to obtain that goal again. It will be more of a balanced team with many boys running close together.”
All three of AC’s returning runners competed for the Patriots at last year’s state meet, finishing within six placings of each other. Andrew Heckman will be a senior this year, while Tayte Rogers is heading into his junior season, and Ryan Stritt is just a sophomore.
Fowler said Stritt had a great summer and showed tremendous improvement. Heckman also had a great summer and should provide strong senior leadership.
The Patriots have another senior looking to add depth to the team in Riley DeJonge, while underclassmen Matthew Mousel (freshman) and Quinton Huyser (sophomore) could make their mark on the team.
Adams Central opens its season Friday at the Northwest invite in Grand Island. The Patriots will host the Class C, District 4 meet on Oct. 13 at Elks Country Club. Fillmore Central, Minden, and South Central are the other Tribland teams in the district, while Aurora — which finished ninth in both boys and girls competition at state last year — is also in the C-4 field.