Lexington Public Schools on Wednesday announced the hiring of Tyler Slechta to lead its boys basketball program.
Slechta graduated from Adams Central in 2021 and was the Tribland Boys Basketball Player of the Year that season, which ended with the Patriots as state runners-up in Class C-1. He was a three-sport athlete, shining on the football field and track as well as hardwood.
“Tyler’s ability to lead with confidence and by example on the basketball court and football field have provided him with many valuable skills necessary as he takes on the new role of head coach,” Lexington activities director Phil Truax said.
“Tyler has great knowledge of the game and brings a ton of passion to the basketball court. The future of the boys basketball program is very bright with Coach Slechta leading the way.”
Lexington was 5-19 last season and 54-90 in six years with Zach Jones at the helm. Jones resigned from his post.
Slechta’s father, Tom, was head coach at Kearney Catholic and later Adams Central. He was an assistant under head coach Zac Foster until Tyler graduated.