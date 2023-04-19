p01-11-20ADCbbLex3.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Tyler Slechta plays against Lexington’s Kaleb Carpenter Friday night.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Lexington Public Schools on Wednesday announced the hiring of Tyler Slechta to lead its boys basketball program.

Slechta graduated from Adams Central in 2021 and was the Tribland Boys Basketball Player of the Year that season, which ended with the Patriots as state runners-up in Class C-1. He was a three-sport athlete, shining on the football field and track as well as hardwood.

0
0
0
0
0