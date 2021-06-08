Ashley Petr has always wanted to showcase her throwing ability in a big stadium.
This week, she’ll get the chance.
Petr, a “COVID” senior at Kansas State, qualified for the NCAA national track and field championships in the discus throw.
It’s the second time in her career she’ll be heading to nationals, but her first participating at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon — also known as “TrackTown U.S.A.”
Hayward Field was unavailable to the NCAA in 2019, the first time Petr qualified for nationals.
The 100-year-old facility, nestled on the campus of the University of Oregon, was in the early stages of a $270 million renovation then. Therefore, Petr and the rest of the qualifiers competed in Austin, Texas.
“I’ve seen pictures of it,” Petr said of Hayward Field, which will be her final collegiate stop. “It looks like the size of some football stadiums, so I think it’ll be crazy to throw in. It’s going to be so exciting; I’m excited.”
Petr earned her spot at nationals through the west preliminary qualifying meet in College Station, Texas, last week. She threw 184 feet, 2 inches, which was 7 inches short of her career best.
The mark placed her ninth in the west region, which saw the top qualifier — Arizona State’s Jorinde Van Klinken — throw 211-5. Van Klinken leads all national qualifiers, as well.
Petr’s mark seeds her 15th in the national field.
“This year I feel totally ready,” Petr said. “A bad meet for me now is, like, 55 meters. Even on my worst day I can throw that.”
It’s quite the contrast to how prepared Petr felt she was in 2019, when she finished 19th at the national meet and reached just 169-11.
“I had a horrible week of practice leading up to NCAAs (in 2019) and it kind of translated to the meet last time,” Petr said.
Look even further in the past, though, and Petr would tell you she didn’t think she’d be where she is now.
Petr, a 2016 Adams Central graduate, initially attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. But after one year decided to bet on herself and go Division I.
“I wasn’t great coming out of high school or anything either,” Petr said. “I think there was a lot of room to grow and improve myself. I’m not a typical D-I athlete who was amazing in high school.
“My junior year was basically the last year I got to compete in high school because my senior year I had an injury and it took me out.”
Petr’s goal destination was the University of Nebraska.
“But freshman year me and college had a different plan, I guess,” she said. “But then I ended up looking at K-State and saw that their track team — specifically throwing — was outstanding. They told me I could walk on and that was pretty encouraging.”
Petr is one of four female throwers representing K-State at nationals. The meet begins Wednesday, but Petr won’t compete until Saturday.
While she is the only one in the discus, the Wildcats have two in the hammer throw and one in the shot put.
“Especially this last year, we’ve gotten a lot closer as a team,” Petr said. “We’ve really valued each other’s opinions while throwing. I really appreciate their support and I hope they appreciate my support to them, too.”
Having a year of eligibility restored due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing for Petr, as well.
The start of the 2020 outdoor track and field season was one week out when the NCAA canceled spring sports. Devastated, Petr left campus and returned to Hastings.
But it meant an extension on her career and more time to improve before one final ride.
“I was super grateful to have an extra season because I didn’t know how good I was going to be last year,” Petr said. “I’m still developing so many more skills that I needed and my technique is getting so much better now. The extra season helped me out a ton. I know for some people it was probably a burden on them because they had to wait, but me, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, I get an extra year to compete and get stronger and get faster and just perfect my technique a bit more.’
“So, I think it did pay off this year.”
With her parents and sister watching this week, Petr has one last desire before she heads into a potential professional throwing career: to finish as an All-American, which means placing in the top 16.
“If I stick to my technique and the same form that I do every single day,” she said, “I’m fairly confident that I can be an All-American this year.”