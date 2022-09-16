WAHOO — In a battle of teams ranked in the top seven of Class C-2, No. 5 St. Cecilia came from behind to defeat No. 7 Bishop Neumann 44-34 Friday night in Wahoo.
The Bluehawks (4-0) outscored the Cavaliers 18-13 in the fourth quarter, completing the comeback after falling behind by eight, despite leading by 19 at one point. STC head coach Clint Head was proud of his team's ability to win such an emotional rollercoaster of a game.
"Our kids did a great job. That was a great test of playing together and sticking with what you're supposed to do and adjusting," Head said.
"If you would have told me we'd be 4-0, driving home from Bishop Neumann, I'd be really happy," Head said. "We're trying to get better each week. The kids are doing it."
Head said the play of Bluehawks' quarterback Carson Kudlacek proved to be a key factor in the win. Excelling on the ground as well as through the air, Kudlacek led the STC offense with nearly 400 yards of total offense.
"He leads on the field," the STC coach said. "After he threw the two picks, and they blocked a punt on him, he settled down and really took it over in the fourth quarter. Between him and the guys up front — I can't say enough about the guys up front...They really played well."
Even though he had a great game, Kudlacek fell into a rough stretch in the third quarter. With St. Cecilia leading 26-7, Kudlacek had two passes intercepted and returned for touchdowns — one of which was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Then, Bishop Neumann blocked a punt and returned it for a score. Just like that, the Bluehawks found themselves trailing.
"We had a crazy third quarter," Head said. "The momentum in the game just swung back and forth the whole time."
Bishop Neumann added another score before STC rallied to regain the lead.
Another big reason St. Cecilia was able to complete the comeback was because of the play of its defense. The Bluehawks held the Cavaliers' powerful offensive attack to just 179 yards.
Calvin Sassaman led the Cavs' ground attack with 101 yards on just seven carries, and scored two touchdowns.
But a 58-yard TD by Chase Evans with 11 minutes left put STC back in contention. Then Kudlacek found Anderson 1 1/2 minutes later for the go-ahead score and the game went home with the 'Hawks.
STC will now bring its 4-0 record back to Duncan Field next week, when they'll host Grand Island Central Catholic. GICC went into Friday with a record of 0-3, but Head said records don't usually dictate the way the rivalry often plays out.
"Any time you have to play GICC, it's going to be a battle. I don't care what the records are, it's going to be a ball game," Head.
Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7
SYRACUSE — The Patriots made it four straight wins to start the season after a 29-7 victory over previously unbeaten Syracuse. The Patriots scored the opening 29 points and only gave up a score in the fourth quarter.
Keeping with the common theme from the season, AC relied heavily on its two premier running backs, Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant. Collins rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Conant carried the ball 13 times for 136 yards and a score, adding another TD on a 47 yard pass to Jack Trausch.
Trausch hauled in three catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Dierks tallied 135 yards and a TD through the air from the quarterback position.
Holden O'Dey and Leighton Weber led Adams Central with six total tackles. The Patriots' defense has now allowed one or fewer scores in all four of its games this season.
Adams Central will be back on the road next week, traveling to Central City.