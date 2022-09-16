p09-17-22STCfb1.jpg

St. Cecilia quarterback Carson Kudlacek passes against Bishop Neumann Friday night in Wahoo. 

 Alex Eller/Wahoo Newspaper

WAHOO — In a battle of teams ranked in the top seven of Class C-2, No. 5 St. Cecilia came from behind to defeat No. 7 Bishop Neumann 44-34 Friday night in Wahoo.

The Bluehawks (4-0) outscored the Cavaliers 18-13 in the fourth quarter, completing the comeback after falling behind by eight, despite leading by 19 at one point. STC head coach Clint Head was proud of his team's ability to win such an emotional rollercoaster of a game.

p09-17-22STCfb2.jpg

St. Cecilia’s Chase Evans is brought down by a Bishop Neumann defender Friday night in Wahoo. 
p09-17-22STCfb3.jpg

St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson runs against Bishop Neumann Friday night in Wahoo. 
p09-17-22STCfb4.jpg

St. Cecilia quarterback Carson Kudlacek runs against Bishop Neumann Friday night in Wahoo. 
