KEARNEY — So it didn’t go exactly how Luke Bonifas planned in his mind.
But the Adams Central senior harrier adjusted his mental preparation and ran his own race.
Bonifas didn’t envision running against Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker, who was rumored to be upping his ante to run in the Class A field at the UNK invite.
But when Noecker showed up for the Class C race Monday afternoon at Kearney Country Club, Bonifas “adjusted (his) plans accordingly.”
“Obviously the competition changes everything,” Bonifas said. “But I just knew mentally that I wanted to run my race like always and it paid off today.”
Noecker was alone in first place, Bonifas well ahead of the rest of the field of 301 competitors in second.
Bonifas trailed Noecker by 56 seconds in the end, running the five kilometers in 16:54.
“I didn’t see him from 1K on,” Bonifas said. “I saw glimpses of him but I just kind of knew at the mile mark that I’d be on my own if I wanted to place second. I just tried to stay mentally strong.”
It wasn’t the first time this season Bonifas, who was previously 5-for-5 in race wins, ran most of the race alone.
“Noecker is at a whole different echelon,” said Adams Central coach Toni Fowler. “But Luke felt really good about his race and so did I. He’s really happy with where he’s at. This is a win for him.”
For those curious, Noecker’s time of 15:58.6 would have placed him second in the Class A boys race by .73 second.
“When someone is that good, it’s kind of hard to race with him,” Bonifas said. “I tried going out with him last year for some reason and it just really spiraled downward for me. So, I just knew I wouldn’t be able to race with him; he’s just a different kind of runner. It wouldn’t have been smart for me.”
Even so, Bonifas led third place by 40 seconds.
“I knew it’d be a little easier to go faster today just because of the competition, but I didn’t expect that to happen,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome to smash your goals.”
Lynsie Lancaster earned a medal for the Patriots in the girls race, finishing 17th in 22:11. That time would’ve been a personal best had it not been for the time she posted at last week’s Adams Central invite, where a number of athletes enjoyed perfect conditions to the tune of best times.
“I’m so proud of her,” Fowler said. “This being her first year running and first time running this course, just having the gumption to take off and say ‘I can medal here’ — kudos to her.”
Minden’s Jessie Hurt carried a Minden team that coach Shawn Wheelock believes can make noise.
Hurt finished eighth in 21:28. She was edged by Arlington’s Hailey O’Daniel at the finish line by .03 seconds.
A year ago, Hurt went out too fast and didn’t finish how she’d hoped. This year, she savored a higher finish and stronger overall race.
“I feel like this one felt better,” Hurt said. “I don’t know if it was better, but it felt a lot better.”
Wheelock said health will matter over the next three weeks if his team is to perform at districts and state. He said Lindsey Rehtus, who was sick Monday and finished 113th, can “knock 30 points off our score right now,” if healthy.
“It’s out there for our girls,” Wheelock said. “I’m excited for them, but we had a very average day on the girls side and we finished fifth (as a team). We’re alright, we’re going to be OK. We just have high expectations.”
Freshman Caden Jameson paced the Minden boys in 29th (18:49). Wheelock was happy to see a young runner lead the way, but wants to see more out of his veterans.
“This team can be special,” Wheelock said. “This is one of the more beautiful teams I’ve had, but we’ve got to get consistently better. You’ve got to show up every time there is a race.
“We’ve got to get more out of our older kids. We can be really good, but we shouldn’t have to rely on a freshman to do that.”
Class C boys
Adams Central — 2, Luke Bonifas 16:54.88, Henry Schreiner 20:32.32, Tristin Klinger 20:55.81, Andrew Heckman 21:09.06, Tayte Rogers 21:39.13, Jonah Snell 22:04.99, Jordan Faimon 24:49.71, Riley Dejonge 25:11.29,
7, Minden — Caden Jameson 18:49.49, Alex Boudreau 19:01.83, Cooper Land 19:21.02, Connor Carpenter 19:56.65, Konner Verbeck 20:02.80, Kole Nielsen 20:04.91, Zach Froid 20:26.59, Landon Mellman 20:44.56, Tucker Robinson 21:05.49, Harrison Reed 21:13.08, Sam Cederburg 22:47.55
South Central — Rowan Jarosik 18:47.77, Logan Menke 19:44.24, Sean Heaton 22:18.15, Jacob Hagemeier 24:31.93, Theo Kathman 25:24.80, Zach Brennfoerder 29:19.15
Class C girls
Adams Central — 17, Lynsie Lancaster 22:11.44, Sadie Loehr 25:34.14, Emmery Huyser 29:15.16
Minden — 8, Jessie Hurt 21:28.86, Priscilla Madriz 23:14.22, Alejandra Iniguez 23:19.10, Brenna Brules 24:44.71, Emma Grube 25:37.51, Hannah Donley 25:44.17, Larissa Labenz 25:45.63, Lindsey Rehtus 26:52.03, Addison Brown 26:59.65