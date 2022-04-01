GRAND ISLAND — The early season is for experimenting.
The one Luke Bonifas tried Friday, he probably won’t be doing again.
The Adams Central senior ran his typical 3,200 meters — in record time at the Howard Schumann meet — and then the 800 shortly thereafter.
He finished second in the 800 (2:04.86) despite the minimal rest time, but it didn’t leave much in the tank for the 1,600 relay to end the meet.
“I usually have a kick, but today I didn’t have much because (Grand Island Central Catholic’s) Ben (Alberts) kind of drew it out of me. But I tried my best and just tried to hold on,” Bonifas said.
Bonifas’ 9:59.46 in the two-mile (adjusted to FAT from the handheld 9:59.22) beat the previous meet record mark by about six seconds. It matches his personal best from the 2021 Central Conference meet.
“That was my first (3,200) of the season so far,” Bonifas said, “so I’m pretty happy to start off where I left off last year ... It was great that I got a meet record.”
But in the future it likely won’t precede the 800 for him.
“Now we learn that the 800 and 3,200 duo might not be the best move,” Bonifas said with a laugh.
Behind Bonifas, who had the team’s only victory, Adams Central finished in fifth place at its first full meet of the season. The Patriots participated in a triangular a week ago in Minden with Kearney Catholic. Both of those teams also competed Friday.
Minden’s boys took fourth behind first-place Broken Bow, GICC and St. Cecilia. KC was back in ninth.
The Whippets won four events, including both hurdles events. Defending 110-meter Class B state champion Gage Fries won the event in 15.39 seconds on Friday. His all-class record last May was 14.75.
Fries took the 300 hurdles in 42.34 seconds and assisted in the team’s 1,600 relay title (3:37.17). Teammate Carter Harsin won the one-mile, running a 4:50.61.
St. Cecilia’s boys won only the 3,200 relay. Will Shaw, Garrett Parr, Manny Consbruck and Robbie Hrnchir cruised to a comfortable victory in 8 minutes, 50.21 seconds.
Hrnchir finished third in the mile (5:04.61). Parr was third in the 800 (2:08.41).
Brayden Schropp claimed silver in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 1 inch. Teammate Jenson Anderson won the event (6-3) and finished third in the 100 (11.22). Carson Kudlacek took bronze in the triple jump (41-10 1/2).
Adams Central’s girls were second in the team standings and had nine top-three finishes led by Mari Conant and Kaitlyn Mousel.
Mousel recorded the Patriots’ only victory, which came in the 300 hurdles. She ran a 48.74 in the event and her 1:04.77 in the 400 placed her second.
Conant was second in both the long jump (16-9 1/2) and 200 (27.46). She finished third in the 100 (13.27).
Alayna Vargas paced St. Cecilia into fourth place behind winner Broken Bow. Vargas won the 800 in 2:31.18 and the 1,600 in 5:44.24.
Shaye Butler was second in shot put, launching 37 feet, 5 inches.
Fifth-place Minden rang up six top-three finishes. The Whippets were second in the 400 relay (55.36). Jessie Hurt got silver in the mile, running a 5:45.91.
Mattie Kamery notched third in each the 100 hurdles (18.21) and 300 hurdles (50.89). Makenna Betty was third in high jump, clearing 5-feet; Kinsie Land took fourth (4-10 1/2). Sophia Cederburg vaulted 8 feet, 1 inch for bronze.
Other Tribland notables: Adams Central’s Grant Trausch finished second in the 200 (23.02); Patriots’ boys 400 relay was second (45.69) ... Minden’s 3,200 relay was runner-up (9:11.21); Konner Verbeck third in 400 (52.87); Levi Loseke thid in 300 hurdles (44.18); 400 relay third (45.74) ... AC’s Megyn Scott took silver in pole vault (8-7), fourth in 100 hurdles (18.34); Claire Hemberger third in discus throw (108-10); Taylin Scherrnikau third in shot put (36-4); girls 1,600 relay third (4:25.63) ... St. Cecilia’s Chloe Rossow crossed third in the 800 (2:40.80), fifth in the 1,600 (6:07.20)
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow 160; 2, GICC 117; 3, St. Cecilia 89; 4, Minden 87; 5, Adams Central 83; 6, Arcadia-Loup City 39; 7, Gibbon 30; 8, Northwest JV 29; 9, Kearney Catholic 27; GICC JV 1
Boys individual results (times converted to FAT)
Shot put — 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, BB, 45-9; 2, Tyler Thomas, BB, 45-2; 3, Max Denson, BB, 44-0; 4, Austin Lutkemeier, Minden, 43-6; 5, Connor Pell, STC, 43-0; 6, Matt Cox, A-LC, 42-8; 7, Thomas Thomas, STC, 42-7 1/2; 8, Brant Christner, KC, 42-3
Discus — 1, Max Denson, BB, 155-6; 2, Tyler Thomas, BB, 125-10; 3, Logan Roggasch, KC, 124-8; 4, James Babcock, AC, 123-0; 5, Sawyer Bumgarner, BB, 120-2; 6, Austin Lutkemeier, Minden, 118-3; 7, Thomas Thomas, STC, 114-8; 8, Garret O’Hare, KC, 113-5
Long jump — 1, Qwentin Coble, BB, 21-1; 2, Eli Coble, BB, 20-10 1/2; 3, Garret Schmaderer, KC, 20-0; 4, Prestyn Rogers, A-LC, 19-4 1/2; 5, Roman Schmidt, BB, 19-3 3/4; 6, Jenson Anderson, STC, 19-3 1/4; 7, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 19-2 1/4; 8, Jace Bombeck, Gibbon, 19-1 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 43-8 1/2; 2, Garret Schmaderer, KC, 42-1 1/2; 3, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 41-10 1/2; 4, Konner Hyde, Gibbon, 39-9; 5, Nate Kerr, AC, 39-8; 6, Marcus Lowry, GICC, 38-5; 7, Rylan Holsten, Minden, 37-10 1/2; 8, Elijah Mulligan, AC, 37-2 1/2
Pole vault — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 12-7; 2, Kaden Reeves, A-LC, 12-1 1/4; 3, Gage Steinke, GICC, 12-1; 4, Jack Myers, BB, 111-1 1/4; 5, Coy Wardyn, BB, 11-1; 6, Chase Stieb, A-LC, 10-7; 7, Ben Briseno, NW, 10-1; 8, Koltdyn Heath, Minden, 9-7
100 — 1, Gage Steinke, GICC, 11.24; 2, Qwentin Coble, BB, 11.42; 3, Jenson Anderson, STC, 11.46; 4, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.49; 5, Joe Escandon, Gibbon, 11.55; 6, Drew Bonifas, AC, 11.59; 7, Eli Coble, BB, 11.70; 8, Nylin Bowers, Gibbon, 11.81
110 hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, Minden, 15.39; 2, Zan Eggleston, BB, 16.55; 3, Jace Bombeck, Gibbon, 16.71; 4, Justin Lueck, A-LC, 17.05; 5, Wargak Tut, GICC, 17.18; 6, Brett Eckhardt, Minden, 18.27; 7, Riley Chrastil, NW, 18.71; 8, Max Vendra, NW, 18.74
200 — 1, Brayton Johnson, GICC, 22..61; 2, Grant Trausch, AC, 23.02; 3, Quentin Coble, BB, 23.03; 4, Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 23.30; 5, JJ Shafer, STC, 23.74; 6, Nate Kerr, AC, 23.89; 7, Will Shaw, STC, 23.99; 8, Justice Jones, NW, 24.49
300 hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, Minden, 42.34; 2, Zane Eggleston, BB, 42.39; 3, Levi Loseke, Minden, 44.18; 4, Wargak Tut, GICC, 45.68; 5, Max Yendra, NW, 48.79; 6, Payden Buhr, AC, 48.90; 7, Brett Eckhardt, Minden, 49.68; 8, Connor Wells, BB, 49.90
400 — Brayton Johnson, GICC, 51.90; 2, Ben Alberts, GICC, 52.54; 3, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 52.87; 4, Manny Consbruck, STC, 53.55; 5, Will Shaw, 55.02; 6, Ishmael Nadir, GICC, 56.33; 7, Jordan Johnson, NW, 56.74; 8, Orrin Kuehn, Minden, 56.99
800 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 2:02.93; 2, Luke Bonifas, AC, 2:04.86; 33, Garrett Parr, STC, 2:08.41; 4, Henry Schreiner, AC, 2:17.77; 5, Owen Bjerke, NW, 2:20.83; 6, Jamie Webb, NW, 2:22.27; 7, Jake Geister, KC, 2:22.49; 8, Alex Brais, Minden, 2:26.00
1,600 — 1, Noah Osmond, BB, 4:49.55; 2, Carter Harsin, Minden, 4:50.60; 3, Daine Wardyn, BB, 5:02.56; 4, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 5:04.61; 5, Brock Oeltjen, BB, 5:10.70; 6, Tristan Klinger, AC, 5:12.31; 7, Caden Jameson, Minden, 5:12.61; 8, Garrett Parr, STC, 5:14.05
3,200 — 1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 9:59.46; 2, Noah Osmond, BB, 10:38.12; 3, Daine Wardyn, BB, 10:52.17; 4, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 11:07.93; 5, Ty Greenland, A-LC, 11:23.07; 6, Ryan Stritt, AC, 11:25.84; 7, George Pilsl, GICC, 11:31.12; 8, Trey Hurlburt, BB, 11:35.11
400 relay — 1, GICC 45.43; 2, Adams Central 45.69; 3, Minden 45.74; 4, Broken Bow 46.87; 5, St. Cecilia 46.94; 6, Arcadia-Loup City 47.89; 7, NW 49.24; 8, KC 49.74
1,600 relay — 1, Minden 3:37.17; 2, GICC 3:40.84; 3, Adams Central 3:43.89; 4, Broken Bow 3:52.93; 5, Gibbon 3:53.30; 6, NW 3:56.45; 7, A-LC 3:58.16; 8, GICCJ 4:02.17
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 8:50.21; 2, Minden 9:11.21; 3, Broken Bow 9:48.24; 4, Northwest JV, 9:52.24; 5, Adams Central 9:59.37; 6, A-LC 10:02.09; 7, KC 10:40.24
Girls team results
1, Broken Bow 117.5; 2, Adams Central 95.33; 3, Kearney Catholic 86; 4, St. Cecilia 85.83; 5, Minden 75.33; 6, GICC 66; 7, Arcadia-Loup City 59; 8, Gibbon 44; 9, Northwest JV 32; GICC JV 1
Girls individual results (times converted to FAT)
Shot put — 1, Jessica Stieb, A-LC, 42-9 3/4; 2, Shaye Butler, STC, 37-5; 3, Taylin Schernikau, AC, 36-4; 4, Maddie Schneider, GGICC, 35-3 1/2; 5, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 34-7 1/2; 6, Tayelor Butler, STC, 34-4 3/4; 7, Macy Doggett, BB, 34-0; 8, Kylee Hasselmann, GICC, 33-10 1/2
Discus — 1, Jessica Stieb, A-LC, 114-0; 2, Hadlee Hasselmann, GICC, 10-8-1 1/2; 3, Claire Hemberger, AC, 108-10; 4, Maddie Schneider, GICC, 108-8; 5, Shaye Butler, STC, 103-11; 6, Janae Marten, BB, 10-38; 7, Abby Musalek, STC, 101-1; 8, Kylie Jerabek, A-LC, 95-5 1/2
Long jump — 1, Ashley Keck, KC, 16-10 1/2; 2, Mari Conant, AC, 16-9 1/2; 3, Brinana Quinn, BB, 16-2; 4, Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 15-5 1/4; 5, Keitan Bienhoff, Minden, 15-5; 6, Maggie Herbek, GICC, 14-11; 7, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 14-8; 8, Eva Jaixen, A-LC, 14-7 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Ros Roggasch, KC, 35-9; 2, Maggie Herbek, GICC, 31-1 1/4; 3, Halle McCaslin, BB, 31-0; 4, Aubree Bules, Minden, 30-0 1/2; 5, Keitan Bienhoff, Minden, 28-11 1/2; 6, Olivia Fitzgerald, A-LC, 28-1; 7, Halie Kaslon, A-LC, 27-11 1/2; 8, Alex Herbek, GICC, 27-11
High jump — 1, Margaret Haarberg, KC, 5-2 1/4; 2, Kya Scott, BB, 5-2; 3, Makenna Betty, Minden, 5-0; 4, Kinsie Land, Minden, 4-10 1/2; 5, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 4-10 1/4; 5, Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 4-10 1/4; 5, Megan Vrooman, STC, 4-10 1/4; 8, Maylee Kamery, Minden, 4-6 1/4; 8, Tatum Krikac, STC, 4-6 1/4; 8, Brooke Baker, AC, 4-6 1/4
Pole vault — 1, Marissa Rerucha, GICC, 10-7; 2, Megyn Scott, AC, 8-7; 3, Sophia Cederburg, Minden, 8-1; 4, Julia Zubrod, AC, 7-7; 5, Hannah Gellatly, GICC, 7-1 1/4; 6, Nicola Chilewski, A-LC, 7-1; 7, Lexi Anderson, Minden, 6-7; 7, Gracie Joseph, GICC, 6-7; 7, Abby Lauder, AC, 6-7
100 — 1, Payton Dzingle, KC, 13.11; 2, Emma Harb, NW, 13.15; 3, Mari Conant, AC, 13.27; 4, Anna Lindstrom, BB, 13.30; 5, Priscilla Madriz, Minden, 13.43; 6, Marren Chapin, BB, 13.71; 7, Grace Ganatra, STC, 13.74; 8, Sami Augustyn, A-LC, 13.80
100 hurdles — 1, Yanira Lazo, Gibbon, 16.84; 2, Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 17.39; 3, Mattie Kamery, Minden, 8.21; 4, Megyn Scott, AC, 18.34; 5, Arlyn Lazo, Gibbon, 18.84; 6, Maggie Herbek, GICC, 18.90; 7, Eva Jaixen, A-LC, 19.27; 8, Madalynne Redline, AC, 19.43
200 — 1, Payton Dzingle, KC, 26.87; 2, Mari Conant, AC, 27.46; 3, Kailyn Scott, BB, 27.68; 4, Emma Harb, NW, 27.84; 5, Anna Lindstrom, BB, 28.30; 6, Grace Ganatra, STC, 28.86; 6, Marren Chapin, BB, 28.66; 8, Brooke Baker, AC, 29.02
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 48.74; 2, Ashley Keck, KC, 49-24; 3, Mattie Kamery, Minden, 50.89; 4, Suzie Wieland, NW, 51.27; 5, Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 51.74; 6, Erin Sheehy, STC, 52.40; 7, Tatum Krikac, STC, 53.42; 8, Megyn Scott, AC, 54.67
400 — 1, Brinana Quinn, BB, 1:02.77; 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 1:04.77; 3, Kailyn Scott, BB, 1:05.08; 4, Ros Roggasch, KC, 1:05.24; 5, Marren Chapin, BB, 1:06.23; 6, Megan Vrooman, STC, 1:07.30; 7, Taylor Brown, NW, 1:10.86; 8, Jenna Hudnall, NW, 1:12.37
800 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 2:31.18; 2, Brinana Quinn, BB, 2:37.29; 3, Chloe Rossow, STC, 2:40.80; 4, Landri Loos, A-LC, 2:43.34; 5, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 2:46.24; 6, Aubree Bules, Minden, 2:51.74; 7, Lindsay Wilkens, Gibbon, 2:52.27; 8, Taylor Brown, NW, 2:53.60
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:44.24; 2, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 5:45.71; 3, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 6:05.40; 4, Gracie Hackel, BB, 6:06.08; 5, Chloe Rossow, STC, 6:07.20; 6, Gabby Staples, BB, 6:08.40; 7, MaKinley Tobey, BB, 6:09.50; 8, Jessi Heyen, A-LC, 6:15.88
3,200 — 1, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 13:11.68; 2, Gracie Hackel, BB, 13:27.40; 3, MaKinley Tobey, BB, 13:39.55; 4, Kami Kaskie, KC, 13:56.55; 4, Maya Moxley, KC, 13:56.55; 6, Katie Heyen, A-LC, 13:59.12; 7, Izzy Kvols, STC, 14:07.24; 8, Emily Greenquist, STC, 14:25.90
400 relay — 1, Northwest JV 54.43; 2, Minden 55.36; 3, A-LC 56.10; 4, Broken Bow 56.45; 5, Gibbon 57.15; 6, Adams Central 58.68; 7, St. Cecilia 59.29; 8, GICC 59.30
1,600 relay — 1, Broken Bow 4:19.61; 2, KC 4:23.34; 3, Adams Central 4:25.63; 4, Minden 4:31.27; 5, St. Cecilia 4:37.09; 6, A-LC 4:37.52; 7, Gibbon 4:53.24; 8, ICC 4:55.34
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:43.06; 2, A-LC 11:17.02; 3, KC 11:21.96; 4, Broken Bow 11:22.46; 5, Minden 11:28.50; 6, Adams Central 11;43.86; 7, Gibbon 12:51.34