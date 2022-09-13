Adams Central head coach Rod Hartman admitted Tuesday wasn’t his golf team’s best effort this season, but the Patriots placed three golfers in the top 15 at the Hastings invite.
It helped the Patriots post the fourth-best team score — 369 — led by Sidney O’Dey’s 84 at Lochland Country Club.
“It was an OK day, it was not our best. Any time you can have three girls medal in a meet that is moving in the right direction,” said AC head coach Rod Hartman. “We just lacked a little bit of focus between the front and back nine. I thought our front was pretty good for most of them.”
To Hartman’s point, AC’s top two finishers, O’Dey and Peyton Hartman, posted better scores on the front nine than the back Tuesday.
O’Dey said her lack of a driver in her bag had her adjusting after she made the turn.
“My 3-wood is my driver, so on the back nine I had to convert in switching to hitting my hybrid a little more. It wasn’t perfect, but I’m playing a little bit better,” said O’Dey.
“Getting off the tee was a pretty difficult task for me. I wasn’t striking the ball very well.”
O’Dey said her putting was a saving grace, considering where it was last week at Awarii Dunes.
She had a total of 34 putts on the round, including only one three-putt, she said. She registered her only birdie on hole No. 4.
“My putting was probably the strongest part of my game,” she said.
Peyton Hartman carded a 90 and finished tied for 11th and Maggie Rostvet turned in a 91 for a 13th-place finish.
“Maggie (Rostvet) had a good day. For her to come out and shoot a 91 for our No. 3 is really good,” Hartman said. “Just a couple of strokes away from being in the 80s. Things are certainly turning in the right direction.”
Anna Brant was tied with O’Dey at the turn as both shot 40 on the front nine. She led the Tigers, who were fifth with a 418, in scoring with her 87.
Playing on her home track, Brant said a 40 on the front is “pretty good for here.
“I can shoot better since this is my home course. On the back, I was pretty average because I had some good drives, then I would shank a chip and then three-putt. So, I shot a 47 on the back.”
Brant said four straight three-putts on the back contributed to her higher score. But she parred the last two holes to end her day.
“The front nine, my putting was pretty good. I knocked in a few putts. On the back nine I had a couple of holes that were pretty bad,” she said.
“I couldn’t pinpoint today. I wasn’t able to chip it very far. Other than that, it was an alright day.”
Hastings coach Rick Christy saw a bounce back from some of his girls after dropping their dual against Grand Island on Monday.
“I was really impressed on how my No. 2 golfer (Alayna Stephenson) bounced back. Her driver wasn’t working, so she hit hybrid the rest of the day off the box,” said Christy. “After a few poor shots, she decided to just put the driver in the bag. She had a 54 on the front and came back with a 47 on the back. That was her first nine in the 40s and that is really good.”
North Platte’s Karsen Morrison shot the low round of 68. She shot even on the front nine and 4-under on the back nine at the par-72 course.
Teammate Abbie Jones, who placed second, carded a 76, producing twin 38s.
Top 10 individuals
1, Karsen Morrison, North Platte 36-32 68; 2, Abbie Jones, North Platte 38-38 76; 3, Madie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic 40-40 80; 4, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central 40-44 84; 5, Olivia James, Kearney 44-41 85; 6, Taylor McGuire, Kearney Catholic 42-43 85; 7, Anna Brant, Hastings 40-47 87; 8, Morgan Dowhy, Kearney 44-43; 9, Lauren Lydiatt, Kearney 46-42 88; 10, Hailey Matthews, North Platte 43-46 89
Team results
1, North Platte 325; 2, Kearney 350; 3, Kearney Catholic 358; 4, Adams Central 369; 5, York 393; 6, Hastings 418; 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 540
Adams Central
Sidney O’Dey 40-44 84; Peyton Hartman 43-47 90; Maggie Rostvet 46-45 91; Hanna Kull 59-45 104
Doniphan-Trumbull
Katelyn Varah 60-56 116; Hailey Keezer 59-61 120; Kaysha Ginn 64-70 134; Raegan Saylor 82-88 170
Hastings
Anna Brant 40-47; Alayna Stephenson 54-47 101; Meeka Francis 54-55 109; Kendall Consbruck 59-62 121