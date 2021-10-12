SCOTTSBLUFF — Sidney O’Dey admits she left some strokes on Scotts Bluff Country Club Monday. But the course stole a bunch of them, too.
Both fast and slow greens, and lots of trees — one of which caused the Adams Central sophomore serious trouble — were a culprit for higher-than-normal scores, at least by O’Dey’s standard.
Elkhorn North’s Emily Karmazin was the only competitor to not shoot above par during the first round of the Class B state golf tournament. She leads after shooting an even 72.
O’Dey, whose average round score is close to 87 on the season, got off to a hot start, parring three of the first four holes. However, the one she didn’t par, the par 4 second hole, snowballed into a nine — her highest score on a whole this season. O’Dey hit what she called a “perfect shot” off the hole’s tee box, but it trickled across the fairway and behind a tree.
Then, she “tried to hit between two trees and it didn’t go wonderfully, to say the least,” O’Dey said through a laugh. “It bounced off the tree (and) out of bounds.”
She then had to drop behind the same tree, punch out into the fairway and try and recover from there.
“I hit a knock-down gap wedge into the green and I tried to groove down on it and it went right into another tree,” O’Dey said.
Aside from the early disaster, to which O’Dey responded to by parring Nos. 3 and 4, she said she essentially played bogey golf, turning in a 94 which has her tied for 13th and in contention to medal.
“Going into (Tuesday) that’s all you can ask for,” said AC coach Katie Feezell. “She’s in the hunt. Our goal is the be in the top 10.”
With the inconsistent speeds on the greens, it made difficult to save par Monday.
“It was hard to tell on the putting aspect, and I couldn’t hit greens in regulation, which kind of tore me down a little bit,” O’Dey said.
“She just didn’t play as well as she has been,” said Feezell. “Nerves come in to play, of course, at state... She just had some shots that put her in tough situations and tried to get up and down and just get through the hole, but there were more of those scenarios today than I think we were used to.”
Hastings’ Anna Brant shot an even 100 on day one, which has her tied for 28th place. Her senior teammate Leah Krings turned in a 107 and sits tied for 44th.
Their head coach Rick Christy said neither score reflects how they both played, especially Brant who missed just two fairways on the day.
Brant’s short game was where strokes piled up.
“She three-putted nine holes today,” Christy said of Brant, who recorded three pars on the day. They came on hole Nos. 7, 10 and 12. “She feels worse about the way she putted than I do and that says a lot.
“I tried to tell her to stay positive. I just said, ‘you’ve got to stay positive on these greens.’ Once it goes bad, it becomes a mental thing and affects you physically.”
But otherwise, Brant, a junior, got around the Scotts Bluff Country Club just fine.
“Her ball striking was in the 80s,” Christy said. “It was really solid. She had some errant irons early but, wow, she has so much to feel good about.”
So, too, does Krings, whose final nine holes were seven strokes better than her first. Krings began the round on the back nine where she registered pars on Nos. 14 and 17. She also parred Nos. 1 and 5.
“She had a stretch of holes there where she really played well,” Christy said. “For her to fight back and shoot 50... I was really pleased with her.”
Shotgun start (subhed)
With weather expected to drastically change and rain in the forecast, Tuesday’s second round start time has been moved up to 8:30 a.m. MDT and golfers will be sent off on a shotgun start in hopes of speeding up the round’s total time.
O’Dey is scheduled to tee off on hole No. 3, a par 3, which she said is favorable for her.
“I like starting on par 3s,” O’Dey said. “It just eases you into your round a little bit.”
Brant will begin her round on the par 3 seventh, and Krings the par 5 11th.