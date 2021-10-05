YORK — Sidney O’Dey took advice from Adams Central alumni John Pohlson, a two-time state medalist, and put it in action Monday at York Country Club.
“He always told me, “A good golfer is defined by someone who can minimize their bad shots,’ “ O’Dey said.
Although she admitted she felt like that wasn’t how she executed during her round at the Class B, District 3 meet, judging by the scorecards one might say O’Dey did heed Pohlson’s words.
O’Dey won the B-3 title by finishing as the only golfer with a score under 90. O’Dey, a sophomore, earned a second consecutive trip to the Class B state golf meet by carding an 87.
“I think the biggest thing today was my mentality,” O’Dey said. “I just stayed so focused through the entire thing.
“I don’t feel like I played great, honestly, but I knew where I was at all day. I felt calm today.”
A round of preparation on Sunday helped reinforce a swing adjustment O’Dey made throughout last week. Through film sessions in assistant coach Rod Hartman’s classroom, O’Dey noticed a dip in her swing. Her front (left) shoulder flew high and the back (right) one dipped.
“It helped me fix a bigger problem I had, which was sliding,” O’Dey said. “I kept my head stable... it felt good to fix something like that.”
O’Dey struggled through the front nine, not entirely feeling herself or her body through her hacks at the ball. She turned in a 43 that included two double bogeys within the first three holes.
“But that back nine I was completely in a different mindset,” she said, despite ending with a 44 across the final nine. “I was focused, I was looking at the bigger picture — the whole hole. Just a completely different game from the front to the back.”
Confidence is one thing O’Dey will carry west to Scottsbluff Country Club, where AC played earlier this season.
“This is my first first-place medal ever,” O’Dey said, “so this feels really good.”
Hastings High’s Anna Brant trailed O’Dey by six strokes and finished in second place.
“There’s room to improve,” Brant, who fired a 93, said. “My front was pretty good except for one hole, but that’s about it.”
Brant headed a group of Tigers who for most of the day were only a few strokes off of earning one of three team qualifications. But their composite 470 ended three strokes out of contention.
“Every year my goal is the team. That’s what we shoot for,” said Hastings coachc Rick Christy. “These girls have been beaten down a little bit with a Class A schedule and a very tough Class B and C schedule, and we missed it by three strokes.
“We’ve finished no worse than fourth all my years here. We either finish third or fourth, and fourth I just don’t like it, but again, it could be worse.”
A pleasant turn of events
Leah Krings walked off the 18th green at York Country Club Monday disappointed. Her round concluded and at that point, it appeared she’d miss the state meet for the second year by only a stroke or two.
Krings was on the outside looking in. Until she wasn’t.
As she awaited the medal ceremony for her teammate, the aforementioned Anna Brant, Krings was pleasantly surprised to learn she’d qualified for the state meet, even if it was via disqualification.
Northwest’s Avery Hermesch, who was slated to earn the 10th individual qualifying spot from the meet, had her results nullified because of an incorrect number on her scorecard.
Hermesch, who was in the final grouping with O’Dey and Brant, finished her round with a 7 on hole No. 18, but wrote down a 6. Meet officials called the final trio to the scorers table and matched the scores from each of the three’s cards.
Brant and O’Dey both wrote down a 7 for Hermesch, but since the Northwest golfer had signed her card and therefore made it “official,” she was disqualified despite defense from the other two.
Northwest head coach Alex Hull said it was “something we’re all going to learn from as a team.”
The infraction kept Northwest in first place as the team shot a 396 even without Hermesch’s score. But it also inserted Seward’s Taylor Hostert and Krings into the qualifying position. Both shot 108.
“It was a shocker,” Christy said of the disqualification. “First time I’ve ever seen it or have it hit home.”
Of Krings, Christy said: “She’s been given a gift, she’s been given a memory, basically. I hope she takes advantage of it and represents (at state).”
Krings, like her teammate Brant, missed out on state last year by one stroke.
It’s equally sweet for the two Tigers, Brant a junior and Krings a senior.
“Really excited to go,” Krings and Brant said almost in unison. “Just to finally get it is awesome.”
@goacpatriots Sidney O’Dey wins the B-3 district title by shooting an 87 at York Country Club. @HastingsTigers Anna Brant second with a 93. Here are their final putts. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/LFPxogUqVT— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 4, 2021
Individual state qualifiers
1, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 87; 2, Anna Brant, HHS, 93; 3, Olivia Ottman, NW, 94; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 95; 5, Piper Fernau, Y, 96; 6, Alyssa Empfield, NW, 96; 7, Alyssa Alt, Y, 104; 7, Grace Ziegler, A, 104; 9, Tatum Holthus, Y, 105; 10, Leah Krings, HHS, 108; 10, Taylor Hostert, S, 108
Team results (top 3 to state)
1, Northwest 396; 2, York 414; 3, Aurora 457; 4, Hastings 460; 5, Adams Central 462; 5, Seward 469; 7, Schuyler 495