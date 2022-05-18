OMAHA — Breck Samuelson learned just how good a day can get before lunchtime.
OK, just past lunchtime.
Samuelson himself admitted he was hungry Wednesday when the Class B boys high jump wrapped up shy of 1 p.m. at Burke Stadium.
Surely the taste of Class B gold, a new personal best and a new school record (which Samuelson already owned) beat anything the senior consumed for his midday meal.
"It's already been a great day," Samuelson said through a smile.
Samuelson was the last man standing in the event after he cleared 6 feet, 8 inches on his first try.
He's the first Adams Central male athlete in 11 years to win the state high jump title. Nick Stine won at 6-4 in 2011.
Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson clears 6-8 on first try in the high jump! New PR & school record and… CLASS B STATE CHAMPION #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/53V6CZRpRg— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) May 18, 2022
Samuelson's winning jump eclipsed the 6-7 he climbed over April 28 at the Crete Invite.
"I knew I could get 6-8, I just really had to dig deep and pop one out," he said.
He tried it at districts in Broken Bow last week, but settled for 6-6 — a mark he hit once before this season.
"I was so close, so I really thought I could get it," Samuelson said.
"That was my goal coming (into state)."
Goal accomplished.
"It was unreal and very exciting," said coach Nikki Miller. "I was very happy he could end his season and his high school career this way."
His final-round competitors, Jacob Dowse and Sawyer Dickman from Sidney, knocked the bar off on their three attempts at 6-8 while Samuelson watched from the side.
Dickman had the top state qualifying mark after reaching 6-7 — his PR — at the B-6 district meet.
Sidney took the second, third and fourth spots in the event to score 19 points in the team race.
Samuelson's 10 points got Adams Central off to a good start.
Though they nearly didn't surface after Samuelson missed his first two jumps at 6-6.
"I was very worried actually," Samuelson said in retrospect.
Prior to his third attempt, he visualized and practiced his form at his starting point. It mimicked that of a basketball player attempting a layup.
In actuality, it was ensuring he raised his arm high enough to lead the rest of his body.
Miller said there were no conversations between attempts at 6-6.
"The great thing about Breck is he knows what he did when he jumps," Miller said. "So it was more just relaxing and reminding him to take one jump at a time."
Those misses — his first of the day — put him behind the pair from Sidney. It was all the more important, once Samuelson did make 6-6, that he jolt himself over 6-8 earlier rather than later.
"Getting (6-8) would have helped us no matter what," Miller said. "But getting it on the first try did just kind of take the weight off his shoulders."
Samuelson's push to get over 6-8 was backed by a dead sprint towards the mat.
"I just had to get as much energy as I could and just go for it," he said. "Just sell out."
Hastings High's Nolan Studley finished tied for sixth after clearing 6-2.