Ed Sughroue’s Adams Central boys tennis squad is going to look different this coming season. Only two players return from last season’s varsity team that finished 13th at the 2020 Class B state tournament.
Senior Evan Schumm and junior Drew Goracke are the two players with the most varsity experience. The pair made up the No. 2 doubles team for the Patriots last season and went 14-18 in their matches.
The Patriots must fill the voids of Lucas Bohlen and Nick Kulwicki, who were eighth at state in 2020, as well as Devon Ackles and Owen Kershner in the No. 1 and 2 singles slots.
Sughroue has players that played mostly on JV that have the potential to fill a varsity position. Seniors Spencer Willems and Barrett Shea did play in one varsity invite. Other members of the team are junior Brandon Clement, sophomore Carter Lipovsky, sophomore Tate McIntyre and senior Terran McIntyre.
The Patriots will be inexperienced but Sughroue knows his kids will compete.
“After losing four seniors, this team has little varsity experience outside of Drew Goracke and Evan Schumm,” he said. “We do have some upperclassmen that are ready for their turn as all have spent extra time in the offseason working on their game. Despite our inexperience, I have no doubt this group will meet their potential and compete to the best of their abilities for the Patriots.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 at Crete dual; Aug. 28 at GICC invite; Sept. 2 Kearney Catholic; Sept. 3 at Lincoln Christian invite; Sept. 7 York; Sept. 9 at GICC; Sept 14 Holdrege; Sept. 16 Crete; Sept. 21 Lexington; Sept. 24 at Hastings invite; Sept. 28 at Kearney Catholic invite; Oct. 1 at York invite; Oct. 5 at Holdrege; Oct. 7 Hastings; Oc.t 9 at McCook dual invite in Kearney; Oct. 14 & 15 NSAA State Championships