Adams Central made it three straight victories over Hastings High with a dominating 64-34 win Thursday night in the 2022 edition of the crosstown rivalry played at Patriot Gym.
The Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots (10-0) broke away in the middle part of the game to hand the Class B Tigers their seventh loss in eight tries this season.
Hastings (1-7) experienced early success but fell into a familiar pattern, said first-year coach Liz Vanderpool.
After trailing by just five following the first eight minutes of play, the Tigers scored only five points in each of the next two quarters.
“We had an awesome practice yesterday. We finally got to that point of we’ve got to push each other because the opponent is going to push us, and I think we really came out with that mindset today,” Vanderpool said. “We start out games really strong and then we kind of slump a little bit and it gets out of hand after that.”
Adams Central coach Evan Smith said the Tigers won the first quarter, despite trailing his squad 19-14.
“Defensively we were probably a little soft early and let some of their shooters get out, then they hit a half-courter, which happens,” Smith said. “We didn’t do anything really wrong, they just played better than we did that first quarter, honestly. But we settled in and did a nice job the rest of the game.”
The Patriots got a boost from a pair of bench players to help the push through any potential of what would have been an upset.
Senior Kadi Kimberly hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the second quarter as the start of a 12-0 run into halftime. They put AC ahead by double digits for the first time, and for good.
Sophomore Briley Nienhueser flushed a pair of triples in the third quarter as part of her 11-point second half on the way to 13 points for the game.
“I thought Briley and Kadi both hit some really big shots,” said Smith. “Kadi in the first half and Briley in the second half, I thought, really got things going for us. We kind of got that spark that just kept things rolling for us.
“Those two do an amazing job off the bench, and we don’t lose anything when we bring them in. They just do a great job both defensively and offensively. Super happy to have them on our team.”
Rachel Goodon scored 12 of her game-high 16 in the first half and grabbed eight rebounds for the Patriots, who won’t play again until Tuesday at Holdrege. Megyn Scott added 11 points.
Hastings got an admirable 13 points from Kendall Consbruck, who carried extra weight on her shoulders with the absence of MaKenzie Nollete, the Tigers’ second-leading scorer.
Nollette, who averages 6.6 points and is the team’s leader in both steals and assists, suffered an elbow injury during practice earlier in the week that kept her sidelined Thursday. She was wearing a brace on her arm.
“She definitely brings a sense of aggressiveness and opens opportunities for others, so we really felt her not being on the floor tonight,” Vanderpool said of Nollette.
Consbruck had 11 of Hastings’ 19 points in the first half, including the aforementioned buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter. She hit three of her first four shots but connected on just one of her final five.
Emma Landgren and Emma Synek combined for nine of the Tigers’ 15 points after halftime.
Hastings (1-7)........14 5 5 10 — 34
AC (10-0)............19 18 13 14 — 64
Hastings (34)
Emma Synek 3-7 2-2 8, Kendall Cosbruck 4-9 2-2 13, Madisyn Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Landgren 4-11 1-6 9, Jess Quintero 1-4 0-0 2, Grayce Beck 0-2 0-0 0, Hadyn Laux 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Ochsner 0-0 0-1 0, Breianna Campbell 1-1 0-1 2, Chloe Katzberg 0-1 0-0 0, Hallie Schultz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 5-12 34.
Adams Central (64)
Gracie Weichman 1-5 0-3 2, Megyn Scott 5-11 1-2 11, Kylie Lancaster 2-6 1-2 6, Lauryn Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Rachel Goodon 6-9 4-4 16, Kadi Kimberly 2-7 0-0 6, Briley Nienhueser 5-10 1-2 13, Lynsie Lancaster 0-3 0-0 0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Grier Kyle 1-1 0-0 3, Isabel DeJonge 0-0 0-0 0, Savannah Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Gabby Feeney 1-1 0-0 2, Charlee Mucklow 0-1 0-0 0, Madalynn Redline 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-60 7-13 64.
Three-point goals—H 3-10 (Synek 0-1, Consbruck 3-6, Landgren 0-1, Quintero 0-1); AC 7-24 (Weichman 0-2, K. Lancaster 1-4, L. Scott 1-2, Kimberly 2-5, Nienhueser 2-6, L. Lancaster 0-2, Samuelson 0-1, Mucklow 0-1, Kyle 1-1). Rebounds—H 28-5 (Landgren 7-2); AC 40-18 (Goodon 8-3). Turnovers—H 21; AC 11.