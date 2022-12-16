After winning a nail-biter Thursday, Adams Central’s girls basketball team won a yawner Friday.
The Patriots fought off a determined Fillmore Central team in the first quarter, then began to sail toward their 64-23 home win.
The victory gave undefeated AC its sixth win. It came on the heels of Thursday night’s overtime win at Minden.
Adams Central’s offense combined accurate shooting from three-point land and from close range. The Patriots drained 10 long bombs, six of them in the first half as AC frolicked to a 35-12 halftime lead.
The Panthers (3-3) put up 11 points in the first quarter but never reached double digits the rest of the way. AC entered the second period owning a 21-11 bulge.
“The first quarter we did a nice job of attacking and getting some transition,” said Fillmore Central coach Shad Eberhardt, now in his ninth season as the Panthers’ coach. “We got some nice looks and finished a few. They started hitting some big outside shots. Then they’d hit with their big post, which are deadly combinations.”
Three Patriots scored in double figures. Lauryn Scott led with 15 points, including three treys. Megyn Scott poured in 11 points. Kylie Lancaster enjoyed a big shooting night, scoring 11 points. She made three from beyond the horizon.
“She was feeling it, especially in the first half,” said AC coach Evan Smith said about Lancaster’s performance. “She did a nice job of stepping into her shot and knocking it down. Our girls did a good job of getting her the ball.”
Gracie Weichman knocked in eight points. She drilled home a pair of three-pointers.
By the end of the third quarter, it was all over except for the final score. By then, Adams Central had forged a 52-20 chasm.
AC played well on offense, for sure. But Evans’ crew did even better on defense.
FC scored only one point in the second quarter and just three in the final period. Much of that could be attributed to the Pat’s defense.
Adams Central closed with 23 steals, creating frequent fast-break baskets.
“We forced a lot of turnovers which led to a lot of transition buckets for us,” Smith said. “The girls did a nice job of settling in the second quarter, really forcing some tough passes, and then our 1-3-1 did a nice job of getting tips and steals, trapping in the corners. Finding ways to create some chaos.”
The Patriots tore loose on a 16-0 scoring run late in the first period that extended deep into the second. Conversely, Fillmore Central suffered through a scoring drought lasting almost eight minutes.
AC’s scoring outburst got going on back-to-back three pointers from Lancaster and Kadi Kimberly. Lancaster canned another trey. Lauryn Scott and Briley Nienhueser also sank shots from downtown.
The Panthers had one player in double-figure scoring. Kaili Head had 10 points. Included were two three-point baskets.
AC puts its undefeated season on the line Tuesday in a home game against York. The Dukes carried a 3-0 record into Friday.
“They are a super athletic team and well coached.,” Smith said about York. “They will get after us, full court, man-to-man pressure. They are not real big. But they make up for it with their athleticism.”
Fillmore Central plays at Wilber-Clatonia today, then takes on St. Cecilia on Tuesday at Chapman Gym.
FC (3-3)..................11 1 8 3 — 23
AC (6-0).............21 14 17 12 — 64
Fillmore Central (23)
Hadley McCoy 1, Kaili Head 10, Ava Tessman 4, Reyna Hafer 2, Faith Engle 6.
Adams Central (64)
Kadi Kimberly 3, Gracie Weichman 8, Irelyn Samuelson 1, Briley Nienhueser 8, Megyn Scott 11, Kylie Lancaster 11, Lauryn Scott 15, Rachel Goodon 7.