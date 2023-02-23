Adams Central has hired a new football coach following the resignation of Shawn Mulligan last month.
The Patriots on Wednesday announced defensive coordinator Josh Lewis is being elevated to the head coaching role.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
"We are extremely excited to continue our tradition of excellence," Adams Central activities director Alan Frank said in an email announcing the hire.
"Coach Lewis has been the defensive coordinator for multiple years and has done an excellent job."
Mulligan had been the Patriots' coach since the 2014 season, when he took over for longtime coach Bill Carlin.
"Coach Mulligan has done a great job leading the Patriots' football team and providing young men with character-building and discipline," Frank said. "We would like to thank and congratulate him on a successful career."
Mulligan ends a nine-year coaching run with a record of 58-36. Under his guidance, Adams Central was the Class C-1 state runner-up in 2020 and in 2022 reached the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons.
Frank said Mulligan will continue to be involved at AC, assisting the track and field teams as well as acting as a liaison for both the junior high and high school football programs.
Lewis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also serves as the assistant coach for Adams Central's girls basketball team.
This story will be updated.
Sports Writer
