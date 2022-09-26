KEARNEY — The UNK invite is a lot to take in.
Hundreds of cross country runners line the starting line. Most of the state’s big names getting a feel for what lies ahead at the state meet without the stress of the state meet.
Well, kind of.
Adams Central freshman Catherine Lehn provided the perfect impression of someone who thought they knew what they were getting into but couldn’t fully grasp the magnitude until entrenched in a sea of runners on unfamiliar terrain.
“I think I got trapped a little bit early, but then I passed a few people and settled into my pace,” said Lehn, who finished the five-kilometers in 21 minutes, 57.26 seconds.
Adams Central coach Toni Fowler knew her young runner was going to grow from Monday’s experience. The post-race advice began right away.
Lehn’s first mile was a bit slow. Fowler figured the freshman was “tentative.”
Lehn confirmed.
“I think I can hang on to that pace a little bit more,” she said. “I need to attack the hills more. But I’m proud with how I did.”
So was Fowler, albeit the finishing goal was inside the top 20. Lehn placed 22nd in the field of 182.
“I’m happy with how I finished because I didn’t get passed. I thought I was going to,” Lehn said with a laugh. She edged Auburn’s Lilyan Becker by three seconds.
That was the top Patriots finish. Lynsie Lancaster wasn’t far behind when she crossed 35th in 22:38.69.
Arlington’s Keelianne Green won the race in 19:29.60. She is the defending state champion.
Not far behind her was Minden’s Jessie Hurt, who placed sixth in 20:34.57.
“I felt good,” Hurt said confidently. “I went out strong, ran a 6:04 mile. I felt a lot stronger than I did at (the Adams Central invite), that’s for sure.”
Hurt was on the back end of a sickness last week at Elks Country Club in Hastings.
At the Kearney Country Club on Monday, the senior said she ran her best UNK invite. It was both an improvement in place and time after she was eighth in 2021 and ran 21:28.90.
“I like this one,” she said matter-of-factly.
Hurt nearly finished in fifth place, but was overtaken by Arlington’s Hailey O’Daniel at the line. Coincidentally the same thing happened last year between the same two runners, who tied for seventh before tiebreaker.
“I really kicked it in at this last loop here and tried to finish,” Hurt said. “That chick got me again at the end, but that’s alright.”
As a team, Minden came in sixth with 114 points. Junior Lindsey Rehtus finished 25th in 22:11.77.
Top 10
1, Keelianne Green, Arl, 19:29.60; 2, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 19:52.64; 3, Lily Kenning, Milf, 20:15.19; 4, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 20:24.22; 5, Hailey O’Daniel, Arl, 20:33.55; 6, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:34.57; 7, Liston Crotty, Aub, 20:39.45; 8, Lydia Stewart, Plat, 20:39.61; 9, Eva Daniell, LC, 20:52.53; 10, Sammy Rodewald, McCook, 21:04.09
6, Minden 114
6, Jessie Hurt 20:34.57; Lindsey Rehtus 22:11.77; Alejandra Iniguez-Jauregui 22:54.56; Larissa Labenz 23:00.39
Adams Central
Catherine Lehn 21:57.26; Lynsie Lancaster 22:38.69; Emmery Huyser 24:54.51; Brooke Baker 25:21.24