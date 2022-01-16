Adams Central’s girls broke to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and breezed to a 77-30 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull Saturday.
AC’s win improved the Class B No. 6 Patriots’ record to 11-1. It lengthened their win streak to five.
“Our girls took care of business on both ends of the floor. I was proud of the way we did all the little things the right way,” said Adams Central coach Evan Smith. “We finished shots around the rim and had some kick-out threes that were really nice. We pushed the ball and ran the floor really well.”
The Patriot defense played solidly the whole way, keeping the Cardinals in single-digit scoring in all but the third quarter. None of the D-T shooters were able to reach double-figure scoring as the Cardinals’ record slipped to 5-7.
“Our defense was good. And we kind of thought that some of the dribble-weave stuff was going to be something we could take advantage of, jump inside of the passing lanes. We did a good job with that,” Smith said.
Libby Trausch paced AC with 22 points. She tallied in each quarter. Trausch also drilled in three shots from beyond the three-point arc.
“Libby had another complete game. She hit some shots, got to the rim and finished some free throws,” Smith said.
Twelve Patriots scored points, including 10 from Brianna Stroh. Megyn Scott came off the bench and rang up nine points.
“We got a lot of contributions from a lot of girls,” Smith said.
Hannah Greathouse led D-T with eight points. Kendyl Brummond gathered seven points.
AC dominated from the start, leading 22-6 at the end of the opening period. They scored 22 more by halftime, creating a 44-13 chasm.
The Pat’s stretched their lead to 33 points to begin the last quarter, when bench players got some floor time.
Adams Central constructed four significant scoring runs, including a 17-2 outburst in the last quarter. A 9-2 run in the first quarter gave AC its big lead going into the second period.
D-T’s best action came in the third period. The Cards scored 12 points in that time frame.
D-T (5-7)...................6 7 12 5 — 30
AC (11-1)............22 22 14 19 — 77
D-T (30)
Kendyl Brummond 7, Sophie Fitch 3, Kaleah Olson 1, Ridley Sadd 6, Hannah Greathouse 8, Logan Rainforth 3, Codi Obermeier 2.
AC (77)
Gracie Weichman 1, Brianna Stroh 10, Libby Trausch 22, Lauryn Scott 3, Rachel Goodon 8, Briley Nienhueser 7, Abby Stroh 4, Megyn Scott 9, Kylie Lancaster 3, Kadi Kimberly 2, Corrine Choyeski 6, Irelyn Samuelson 2.