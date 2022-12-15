MINDEN — Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby did what any other coach would have in a close game and the final seconds winding off the clock in overtime. He called a timeout.
His timing, though, was rather unfortunate for the Whippets.
In the midst of an offensive reset following a second-chance rebound secured by freshman Myla Emery, the ball reached sophomore Mattie Kamery beyond the 3-point arc with 11.6 seconds left in overtime. She lined up her shot, which was for the lead, and just before she released, the whistle blew.
Final: Adams Central 54, Minden 51, OT. #nebpreps Minden’s Mattie Kamery made what would have been the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, but Coach Taylor Maulsby called a timeout before she launched the shot… his reaction says it all: pic.twitter.com/BLhomMdzpo— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) December 16, 2022
The ball rattled the rim and fell through the twine to a gust of cheers. Then fans realized it didn’t count.
Maulsby turned apple red, wiped his face with both hands and immediately regretted his decision, though it was easily justifiable.
“There was a scramble there and I felt that we weren’t really settled. We had a timeout, we had 11 seconds. I thought we could draw something up,” Maulsby said. “We had a pretty good plan to get an open shot at the end of overtime, but yeah, you look pretty silly after somebody makes it. I guess it is what it is.”
Out of the timeout Minden earned a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining, which would have tied the game. But neither fell.
Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central, which once led by double digits in the game, survived 54-51 after Rachel Goodon scored her game-high 20th point with 1.7 seconds left.
Goodon also blocked four shots and grabbed 10 rebounds to produce a double-double.
Evan Smith, head coach of the Patriots (5-0), said he felt for Maulsby in that situation.
“You’re sick to your stomach, and I think you’re even more sick to your stomach now after the game,” said Smith, whose team outscored the Whippets 8-5 in the extra frame.
“We got lucky, we got fortunate that he was calling it. We had switched defenses on them and I think that’s kind of why he ended up calling it there, to try to draw something up again. It was unfortunate for them but obviously lucky for us and we’ll take (the win) any way we can get it.”
Adams Central had its chances to put the sixth-rated Whippets (5-1) away prior to overtime. The Patriots missed three crucial free throws in the fourth quarter and committed six of their 20 turnovers.
Immediately after Minden’s Trinity Houchin tied the game at 46 with a minute left on a corner 3-pointer, the Patriots’ touchdown pass to a wide open Goodon sailed out of bounds.
The Whippets held for the final shot of regulation, but Emery’s 3-point try didn’t go.
Emery, though, hit the only one of her nine attempts from the floor shortly after in overtime. That 3-pointer put Minden in front 51-49 briefly.
Goodon tied the game on the other end seconds later and Megyn Scott put the Patriots ahead for good with 34.3 seconds to go. Scott added 11 points for AC.
“We made some big shots, they made some big shots,” Maulsby said. “It’s a really good team and really good basketball game, you just hate to be on that side of it.”
Adams Central led by as many as 10 in the first half following a run of that size in the second quarter. Lauryn Scott kicked it off with a 3-pointer, then Goodon converted an and-one followed by a Briley Nienhueser basket and a pair of free throws by Kylie Lancaster.
Minden finished the half strong with a 10-3 run led by five of Makenna Betty’s 12 first-half points.
Betty was scoreless after the intermission. Kamery wasn’t. She scored 11 of her team-high 19 points across the last 20 minutes.
“Great basketball team,” Smith said of Minden. “They did everything we thought they were going to do (with) that full-court press the whole game into a 2-3 zone. They’re aggressive and get their hands in passing lanes.
“I was impressed more with their shooting tonight. They had some girls step in and hit some shots for them, which kept them hanging around.”
Minden tied the game in the third at 33-all on a triple by Priscilla Madriz. But Adams Central scored the final six points of the frame, the last of which came via a hustle play at mid-court by Lauryn Scott, who stole the ball and then Briley Nienhueser laid it in at the buzzer.
AC (5-0).............15 14 10 7 8 — 54
Minden (5-1).....14 12 7 13 5 — 51
Adams Central (54)
Gracie Weichman 1-6 2-2 4, Megyn Scott 4-11 3-5 11, Kylie Lancaster 1-5 3-4 6, Lauryn Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Rachel Goodon 6-10 8-11 20, Kadi Kimberly 1-2 0-0 3, Briley Nienhueser 3-5 1-2 7, Lynsie Lancaster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-45 17-24 54.
Minden (51)
Priscilla Madriz 2-4 0-0 5, Mattie Kamery 6-16 5-9 19, Sloane Beck 3-5 1-4 7, Kinsie Land 5-10 0-0 12, Myla Emery 1-8 0-0 3, Trinity Houchin 2-7 0-0 5, Makenna Betty 0-1 0-0 0, Rozie Nelson 0-3 0-2 0. Totals: 19-54 6-15 51.
Three-point goals—AC 3-16 (Weichman 0-4, K. Lancaster 1-3, L. Scott 1-4, Kimberly 1-2, Nienhueser 0-2, L. Lancaster 0-1); M 7-25 (Madriz 1-3, Kamery 2-7, Land 2-4, Emery 1-6, Houchin 1-2, Nelson 0-3). Rebounds—AC 34-9 (Goodon 10-2); M 32-12 (Beck 8-2). Turnovers—AC 20; M 16.