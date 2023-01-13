Despite a sub-par shooting night, the Adams Central girls remained unbeaten following their 45-31 home win over Grand Island Northwest on Friday.
The Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots closed with just 30% marksmanship from the floor. They made 15-of-50 attempts.
AC took the lead for good in the second quarter, thanks to an 8-0 scoring run that extended to 11-0 early in the third.
“Our girls bounced back really well,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “It is one of those things. You’ve got to keep hanging around. (Northwest’s) defense is good enough to keep them in games. Our girls found a way to finish it out.”
The Vikings’ zone defense kept AC’s best shooters bottled up through the first quarter, although the Patriots managed to take a 9–2 advantage at the end of the quarter.
Adams Central got their first-quarter points on a pair of 3s from Kadi Kimberly and another from Gracie Weichman.
AC starters Rachel Goodon, Lauryn Scott and Megyn Scott didn’t score in the opening quarter against NW’s tough defense.
But Goodon got hot midway in the second quarter and tossed in seven of her 13 points.
The third quarter witnessed Lauryn Scott finding the range from behind the 3-point arc. She canned three treys in the third period and added another in the final period. She finished with 13 points.
“She really got into a groove,” Smith said about Lauryn Scott.
“They put a lot of double and triple teams on Rachel. She did a good job finding Lauryn who did a nice job of stepping into her shot. We’ve got a lot of guards who can hit that shot. Tonight was her night.”
Megyn Scott tallied seven points in the fourth quarter and completed the night with eight points.
“Grand Island Northwest did a great job defending our bigs. They were really physical. They did a nice covering them up,” Smith said. “When our guards are not hitting shots, it changes the course of the game and allowed them to stay close.”
AC put the game on ice in the fourth quarter. The Patriots took off on a 13-2 scoring spree.
The victory improved the Patriots record to 12-0. Northwest slid to 4-9.
Adams Central goes on the road Saturday to meet up with Doniphan-Trumbull.
NW (4-9)................2 9 8 12 — 31
AC (2-0)...............9 9 12 15 — 45
Northwest (31)
Kylie Caspersen 2, Whitney Loman 3, Haylee Brandt 4, Libby Loman 6, Kobe Costilla 7, Anna Keller 2, Reagan McIntyre 4, Jolie O’Hara 3.
Adams Central (45)
Kadi Kimberly 6, Gracie Weichman 3, Briley Nienhueser 2, Megyn Scott 8, Lauryn Scott 13, Rachel Goddon 13.
Boys: Northwest 43, AC 29
It was one of those games when Adams Central’s basket seemed to have a lid on it.
The Patriots (6-6) scored only three buckets until the fourth quarter. That’s when Tristan Propp and Jackson Sughroue put on a shooting show.
Propp sank a pair of long bombs and Sughroue popped in a 3-pointer. But it was too little, too late for the Patriots, who will go to Doniphan-Trumbull Saturday to tangle with the Class C-1 No. 2 Cardinals.
Northwest’s defense had a lot to do with Adams Central’s scoring woes. The Patriots trailed 31-17 at the end of the third quarter.
“They physically got up on us. We were not able to go by anybody. We weren’t able to post. We didn’t shoot it well,” said AC coach Zac Foster. “Give credit to (Northwest) defensively. We had a plan we felt good about. But everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
“You’ve got to adapt. We just didn’t do a good job of that. That starts with me. I got to do a better job to get us prepared to play.”
Northwest led the whole way except for a brief time early in the first quarter. The Vikings owned a 21-12 halftime advantage. AC’s fourth quarter was the only one in which the Patriots scored in double digits.
Jayden Teichmeier and Propp led AC’s scoring with eight points each.
The Vikings Hunter Jensen dominated under the glass. He closed with a game-high 19 points. He made two baskets to go along with 15 made free-throws
NW (3-9)..............9 12 10 12 — 43
AC (6-6)..................5 7 5 12 — 29
Northwest (43)
Chase Weigert 3, Hunter Jensen 19, Trevyn Keene 8, Brandon Bykirk 9, Cooper Garrett 4.
Adams Central (29)
Sam Dierks 3, Tate McIntyre 1, Dylan Janzen 6, Jayden Teichmeier 8, Tristan Propp 8, Jackson Sughroue 3.