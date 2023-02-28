Evan Smith is proud of what his Adams Central team’s have accomplished in the last five years.
The Patriots have transformed into a legitimate contender for a state championship in that span after sitting dormant for more than two decades following the girls program’s only title in 1995.
There was a brief stint in the late 2000s of logged success — namely a state tournament appearance in 2009 — but nothing on the ledger like the Patriots are experiencing and enjoying now.
What started in 2019 with Morgan Samuelson, Hannah Krabel, Hannah Lonowski, Kylie Dierks, Bryn Lang, Caitlyn Scott, Libby Trausch and Jessica Babcock — a group Smith coined “a team of destiny” after snapping a 10-year state tourney drought — has snowballed into a program of consistency.
Now carrying the torch are Rachel Goodon, Megyn and Lauryn Scott, Gracie Weichman, Kylie and Lynsie Lancaster, Briley Nienhueser, Kadi Kimberly.
On Wednesday, AC will take the floor in Lincoln for the fourth time in those five years since re-setting the standard of excellence.
“Our girls are excited,” Smith said Tuesday from assistant coach Josh Lewis’ classroom after a film session on the team’s first-round opponent, Gothenburg.
“I think they know what’s at stake.”
So much. But not so much that the players feel the pressure.
The Patriots have been to two semifinals during their current stretch. Never a final (1995 remains the program’s only appearance).
Last year was a bigger ask than in 2020.
Adams Central was up in Class B a season ago, playing perennial power Omaha Skutt for a spot in the final. The Patriots lost 55-31.
Smith said there was value in that experience, but his Patriots are much more comfortable in C-1, even if there’s more parity and depth in the class.
“I think it’s a little more consistent as far as teams and talent go,” Smith said. “I think all eight teams have a realistic shot at getting to the finals, whereas Class B I think everything is pointing toward Skutt and Elkhorn North.”
Adams Central is a top-three seed in this year’s C-1 field, following the class’s three-time defending champion No. 1 North Bend Central (25-1) and second-seeded Bridgeport (24-0), last year’s C-2 runner-up.
Other qualifiers (in seeding order) include: Wahoo, Malcolm, Gothenburg, Lincoln Christian and Yutan.
“I think your top three teams are super dangerous and have played consistently. throughout the whole year,” Smith said.
“Then you’ve got those four-through-eight where dangerous is a really good word because I think any of them can win their first-round game and give problems to whoever they meet in the semis.”
The Patriots (24-1) drew a rematch with No. 6 Gothenburg (20-4) in Wednesday’s 3:15 p.m. quarterfinals at the Devaney Center.
AC won the first matchup 54-37 on Dec. 9, but Smith expects a more motivated opponent this go-around. The Swedes were only a few weeks removed from their runner-up finish at the state volleyball tournament.
“Their mindset will be different going into this one,” Smith said. “I think they’ve played with a little more swagger in the second half of the season. They’ve found their identity.”
It’s centralized on Kynlee Strauser and Ellarey Harm, who both average in double figures. Strauser leads the pair with 12.7 points per game.
“They run a lot of different sets to try to get clean looks from the 3-point line,” Smith said. “When you overplay that, they try to get to the rim.”
Adams Central rides a 10-game win streak into Wednesday, what it hopes will be the program’s third straight opening round win at the state tournament.
Smith says the Patriots are better than they were a year ago when they knocked off Beatrice in the first-round.
“This year’s team is a little more unique because scoring wise we’re a little more balanced,” he said.
The 6-foot-3 Goodon, who is signed with Hastings College, leads the team with 13.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Junior Megyn Scott is also in double figures with 11.1 points and 6.1 boards.
Lauryn Scott chips in another 7.9 points, Weichman, Nienhueser and Lancaster over around 4-5 points, and Kimberly 5.7 points.
“I think we’ve got girls on the floor at any different time that can create opportunities to score, and then you’ve got to find a way to guard Rachel and Megyn,” Smith said.
“We’re a nightmare to scout... We’ve got answers everywhere.”
Rest of the field
North Bend has to be the favorite as the three-time defending champion, but the top-seeded Tigers aren’t a runaway by any stretch.
No. 2 Bridgeport “has a lot of hype around them,” said Smith, whose AC team beat the Bulldogs 50-46 at last year’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
The Bulldogs are the last remaining unbeaten team in all classes. (Class B Skutt is only undefeated between state lines).
Led by the Loomis-Goltl sisters, senior Ruthie and junior Olivia, who are both committed to Division I schools in Colorado, Bridgeport is giving a third consecutive go at state gold after claiming fourth in 2020 and second last season in C-2.
Malcolm (21-5), which hasn’t been to a semifinal since 1998, has one of the state’s top freshmen in Halle Dolliver, daughter of former Sandy Creek standout Amber (Shaw) Dolliver. Halle averages 19.6 points per game on a streaky Clipper team.
Lincoln Christian (22-3) and Wahoo (19-4) make their returns after two-year hiatuses.
Six-foot sophomore Kenadee Ailes averages 17 points for the Crusaders, who were champions in 2017 and runners-up in ‘16, ‘19 and ‘20. One of their three losses this season came via St. Cecilia.
No. 8 Yutan (22-4) last qualified in 2016 and is still searching for its first state tournament win.
Class C-1 schedule
Wednesday at Devaney
Game 1 — No. 1 North Bend (25-1) vs. No. 8 Yutan (22-4), 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Wahoo (19-5) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (21-5), 10:45 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 2 Bridgeport (24-0) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Christian (22-3), 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Adams Central (24-1) vs. No. 6 Gothenburg (20-4), 3:15 p.m.
Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday at Lincoln Northwest
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m.
Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m.