Dan Lonowski just couldn’t stay away from the sport of wrestling for too long.
The longtime Adams Central coach couldn’t even get a full 12 months off from the sport before he was lured back in.
Lonowski hung up his whistle in February following the conclusion of the boys state tournament. And that remains the case.
Only now, Lonowski is coaching girls wrestling for the Patriots. This marks the first season for the program.
“After 27 years as the boys’ head wrestling coach at Adams Central (33 years overall),” Lonowski wrote in an email to the Tribune, “I have moved to the girls side to begin a program.
“In our inaugural season, we have six girls that have taken the step to try wrestling. All six girls are coming into the program with zero experience. However, all six girls have been working hard in an effort to get the program moving in the right direction.”
The team of six is composed of one senior, Julianna Zubrod (138-pound weight class); two juniors, Kaley Waite (132) and Thea Wahl (165); two sophomores, Kira Ahlers (152) and Grace Wioskowski (132); and freshman Cadence Svoboda (126).