Adams Central won a game Tuesday night in which its first nine points came via the free throw line and its first field made goal wasn’t recorded until after halftime.
Oh, and that game wasn’t decided in regulation.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots somehow overcame an 18-minute field goal drought to start the game and an 0-for-16 first half to force overtime with York and win 45-39.
“Finishing from the free throw line was huge,” said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team win its second overtime game in five days.
“You can win a lot of games and lose a lot of games from there. Tonight we were on the good side of that.”
The Patriots (7-0) were 21-of-24 from the charity stripe.
Rachel Goodon, who scored the game-high 20 points, made 12 of her 13 freebies and Megyn Scott flushed 8-of-9 from the line. Scott finished with 13 points.
The two combined for 24 of Adams Central’s 36 points in the second half. Gracie Weichman added all eight of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Weichman’s first basket was a go-ahead contested lay up to start the fourth, then she splashed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 24 minutes later.
Her final basket was a transition pull-up from beyond the arc in overtime that took guts, Smith said.
“The first couple weeks she struggled from the 3-point line and we have all the confidence in the world in her shooting the ball,” Smith said. “She did a nice job stepping into some shots tonight and they were huge, in big moments. I’m proud of her, the way she finished.”
Scott had AC’s first successful field goal two minutes into the third quarter and converted the foul shot along with it. That ended a shooting spell Smith said he wasn’t sure he’d experienced while coaching.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of a team without a field goal in the first half,” he said. “I was proud of how our girls were able to fight and get over that hump mentally in the second half.
“I was glad we made it to overtime.”
The Patriots led 31-30 with 1:09 left in the fourth — their first since it was 2-0 — before York’s Rylyn Cast split a pair of free throws to tie the game and Chloe Koch put the Class B No. 7 Dukes (5-1) ahead with 40 seconds remaining.
Goodon pushed the game to overtime when she laid it in at 25 seconds as York’s final possession of regulation was fruitless.
AC outscored York 12-6 during the extra four minutes.
“We play each other enough that we know it’s going to be a smash-mouth, grind-it-out defensive game,” said York coach Matt Kern. “It’s hard to score on Adams Central, especially with their size. But our defense kept us going early. I loved our second quarter; we put up 12, so we were in a good spot.”
The Dukes were scoreless for the first 7 minutes and 40 seconds of the ball game before Kiersten Portwine made what was her only basket of the night.
York then buried a pair of 3-pointers — one each by Koch and Cast — and pulled ahead 14-9 by halftime.
Koch led the Dukes with 19 points, including the team’s only points in OT.
“She hit three 3s, and she’s really got a good mix of everything,” Kern said. “They were really trying to take away Kiersten and so someone had to step up. We did a good enough job to get ourselves in a position to win the game, we just didn’t finish it.”
York (5-1)............2 12 5 15 6 — 39
AC (7-0).............2 7 10 14 12 — 45
York (39)
Kiersten Portwine 1-14 0-2 2, Lauryn Haggadone 0-5 0-0 0, Mia Burke 1-5 0-0 3, Rylyn Cast 2-5 2-6 7, Josie Loosvelt 2-7 2-6 6, Lainey Portwine 1-3 0-0 2, Chloe Koch 5-10 4-5 19, Kylni Combs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-50 10-23 39.
Adams Central (45)
Gracie Weichman 3-7 0-0 8, Megyn Scott 3-9 8-9 13, Kylie Lancaster 0-3 1-2 1, Lauryn Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Rachel Goodon 4-9 12-13 20, Kadi Kimberly 1-5 0-0 3, Briley Nienhueser 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 11-39 21-24 45.
Three-point goals—Y 5-27 (K. Portwine 0-7, Haggadone 0-2, Burke 1-4, Cast 1-2, Koch 3-4, Combs 0-1); AC 3-13 (Weichman 2-3, Lancaster 0-1, L. Scott 0-1, Goodon 0-2, Kimberly 1-4, Nienhueser 0-2). Rebounds—Y 42 (Cast 7); AC 36 (Goodon 13). Turnovers—Y 15; AC 18.