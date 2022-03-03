Evan Smith had to think for a minute.
His Adams Central girls basketball program has certainly had its share of talented athletes over the years, but not many of them were “hoopers” like Libby Trausch.
The 5-foot-8 senior on Thursday became the first Patriot in some time to sign on with a college basketball program.
Trausch chose Doane University in Crete as her new home.
“We’re super proud of how Libby has developed as a basketball player,” said Smith, who has inserted Trausch as a starter in his lineup for 3 1/2 seasons. “It’s her hard work and effort that’s really got her to this point.
“It’s a big boost for our program just getting somebody through here that can go on to that next level. It’s been a long time coming.”
Trausch thinks so, too. She’s been a critical piece to the Patriots’ puzzle during her four-year stint as the team’s primary ball handler.
You could call her a point guard, but she’s too pure a shooter to not have that label as well.
She’ll fit right in at Doane, said its head coach Ryan Baumgartner, who has a promising roster of young, talented players including the GPAC’s leading scorer this season Mak Hatcliff.
“I started watching Libby as a freshman and noticed how competitive she was,” said Baumgartner, who drove the roughly 80 miles from Crete for the signing ceremony.
“She was just different when it came to wanting to win. She’s been a winner here and super competitive. And she’s obviously talented, but it’s the competitive edge that we love about Libby.”
Trausch said her opting for Doane over Concordia University in Seward was helped by two things: familiarity and style of play.
“I know a lot of people who currently play at Doane and a lot of recruits who are going there,” she said.
Four other players on Doane’s roster are from Tribland schools. There’s also Wood River grad, Boston Boucher, whose dad, Aub, is the assistant activities director at Adams Central.
Baumgartner, whose Tigers finished 12-18 this season, said only by coincidence is central Nebraska a heavy recruiting ground for his program.
“We just spot out the kids that we like and it’s kind of odd that it is this area, but it’s where we’ve kind of had success,” Baumgartner said. “They can really compete at a high level so that’s what we’re most excited about.”
Trausch is another valuable addition to a Doane recruiting class still in need of a post player among others. That, Baumgartner said, is an important piece in competing for a conference championship, something the Tigers haven’t accomplished since 1998 in the NIAC.
“We need a post player to put around Mak and Libby and some of these guards that we’ve got,” Baumgartner said. “That way we can play inside out and it helps us on the defensive side of the ball.”
This season, especially, Trausch has thrived in that type of offense. She’s stepped into shots beyond the arc and driven to the hole and dished in the Patriots’ pick-and-roll game.
She’s averaging a team-best 15.3 points this season and also leads in steals (49) and assists (47).
Trausch will play in her third state tournament when the Class B schedule kicks off Tuesday in Lincoln.