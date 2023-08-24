U.S. Highway 6 will be seeing an increase of softball-related traffic both east- and westbound this fall.
That’s because teams from Adams Central, Holdrege and Minden have formed a cooperative agreement on the diamond.
U.S. Highway 6 will be seeing an increase of softball-related traffic both east- and westbound this fall.
That’s because teams from Adams Central, Holdrege and Minden have formed a cooperative agreement on the diamond.
And since the three towns intersect with the highway, why not have it emblazoned on the uniforms?
Baby blue and orange jersey tops read “Highway 6,” across the chest. A color scheme that has no particular ties to either of the three schools, but provokes curiosity.
Last season, Adams Central and Holdrege were in a co-op, and labeled the Liberty Storm — a play on the Patriots and freedom, and the Dusters and their twister-like logo.
HAC (Holdrege/Adams Central) finished the 2022 season 17-14. The co-op was dissolved in the spring to form a new one with the addition of Minden, which, likewise, has struggled to fill a roster and won just one game last year.
It’s the best of three worlds for the communities and fans. Travel is a little less strenuous this season with only four scheduled events in Holdrege. Hastings will host seven contests, while Minden gets three.
Third-year coach Jason Hale said the addition of Minden to the co-op brings forth more depth and allows Highway 6 to play a full junior varsity schedule.
“We have a chance to be a very good softball team,” Hale said. “We are returning a lot of kids with varsity playing experience who will help us navigate a very competitive schedule.”
Isabel Raburn, a senior this year, led the Liberty Storm last season, both offensively and defensively. She posted a .602 batting average in 31 games, knocking 62 hits and finishing one shy of the team lead in runs batted in with 37. Raburn also stole 22 bases.
In the circle, Raburn logged 110 innings with 130 strikeouts and a 4.65 earned run average. She’s the only returner to have logged innings last season.
In total there are 12 returning letter winners.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, Fairbury, Ord (Hastings); 26, Holdrege invite; 28, at Centura/Central Valley (Centura); 29, Seward (Hastings); 31, Cozad (Minden); Sept. — 5, at Hershey triangular; 7, York (Hastings); 9, St. Cecilia quadrangular; 11, at McCook; 14, Gothenburg (Holdrege); 21, at Southern Valley; 23, Adams Central invite; 27, Centura/Central Valley (Minden); 28, Central Conference tournament