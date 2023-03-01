LINCOLN — Rachel Goodon became the second Adams Central player in as many years to score her 1,000th career point in the first round of the state tournament.
She did so Wednesday in crunch time of a 45-38 win over Gothenburg.
The senior committed to Hastings College, joins now Doane guard Libby Trausch in the program's points club. Trausch hit the mark in the Patriots' Class B state opener last season, also at the Devaney Center.
Goodon scored the go-ahead basket with 55 seconds left and finished her game-high 15-point night with a pair of insurance free throws.
The final charity shot set Goodon firmly at 1,000 points.
In the win, Rachel Goodon scored her 1,000th career point on these free throws: #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/bGyVjBIkIb— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 2, 2023
"It means a lot to me. Honestly, I didn't know I was close," Goodon said while holding a hollow basketball filled with a variation of chocolate bars and treats. (Reece's is Goodon's favorite in the bunch).
"When everybody was holding up signs, it felt amazing to know all the support that I had."
The No. 3 Patriots (25-1) led nearly the entire Class C-1 quarterfinal game before the sixth-seeded Swedes claimed the lead early in the fourth quarter while on an 8-0 scoring run.
Clara Evert's corner 3-pointer capped a Gothenburg (20-5) momentum swing that yielded a 36-35 edge with four minutes left.
Adams Central's answer was Goodon, who scored seven points in a row as part of a game-ending 10-2 run by the Patriots.
"I knew someone needed to go out and score so we could get that momentum up again," Goodon said. "I just needed to pick up the leadership and get going."
Goodon's role was minimized in the first 16 minutes. She attempted only three shots and accrued only five points by halftime. A transition 3-pointer in the third brought her total to eight.
"It was quiet for her in those first three quarters, really," said AC head coach Evan Smith. "She had a few looks here and there, but down the stretch, she's such a good free throw shooter."
Goodon finished 8-for-9 at the free throw line, making five of six in the fourth quarter.
"Two years ago I would not have wanted her on the free throw line, but she's put so much time and effort into that," Smith said. "We trust her there and when we need a bucket we've got to go to her."
Megyn Scott was the halftime leader for the Patriots, scoring seven points to help AC construct a 10-point lead.
Aubrey O'Hare spurred the Swedes into gear towards the end of the third quarter with her second of two 3-pointers on the night. She kickstarted a 6-0 run to end the quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points.
Evert added nine points, her largest contribution the lead-changing triple in the fourth.
Ashlyn Richeson tied the game for Gothenburg with 2:09 left when she stole a pass under the basket for an uncontested layup.
Adams Central turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass, but the Swedes' couldn't convert.
The Patriots coughed it up 19 times on the night — eight in the fourth quarter alone.
"We had some bad turnovers there in the fourth quarter early; just kind of got sloppy with the ball and made some bonehead plays on defense," Smith said. "They got a couple good looks, and we got lost a few times, but our girls all year have had to battle through some of that adversity.
"We settled down and finally ran a couple sets to get Rachel the ball. We forced some things inside and obviously, we were getting some foul calls down the stretch that allowed us to seal the deal with free throws."
The win sets Adams Central up for a rematch with No. 2 Bridgeport in what will be the Patriots' third semifinal appearance in four seasons.
The Bulldogs (25-0) are still unbeaten after surviving a first-round scare Wednesday against Lincoln Lutheran.
Bridgeport was also unblemished the last time they faced the Patriots, in the 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.
AC handed Bridgeport its first and only loss of the regular season then — a 50-46 final score. The Bulldogs suffered a second loss later against St. Cecilia in the C-2 state championship.
"I think we match up really well with them," said Smith, whose team will play at 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I hope it's a good matchup and we score more points than we did tonight."
Gothenburg (20-5)...............8 5 15 10 — 38
Adams Central (25-1)............8 15 10 12 — 45
Gothenburg (38)
Ashlyn Richeson 1-8 5-7 7, Kynlee Strauser 2-12 0-0 5, Clara Evert 2-4 4-4 9, Aubrey O'Hare 4-7 4-8 14, Ellarey Harm 1-2 1-3 3, Taryn O'Hare 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Cornwell 0-2 0-0 0, Logan Hilbers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-38 14-21 38.
Adams Central (45)
Gracie Weichman 2-3 1-2 5, Megyn Scott 4-7 1-2 9, Kylie Lancaster 1-3 0-0 2, Lauryn Scott 0-1 3-6 3, Rachel Goodon 3-7 8-9 15, Kadi Kimberly 3-8 0-0 8, Lynsie Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Briley Nienhueser 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 14-31 13-19 45.
Three-point goals—G 4-23 (Richeson 0-3, Strauser 1-8, Evert 1-2, A. O'Hare 2-5, Harm 0-1, T. O'Hare 0-2, Cornwell 0-2); AC 4-10 (Weichman 0-1, K. Lancaster 0-2, Kimberly 2-6, Goodon 1-1, Nienhueser 1-1). Rebounds—G 19-9 (A. O'Hare 7-5); AC 32-10 (M. Scott 9-3). Turnovers—G 13; AC 19. Fouled out—G, Harm.