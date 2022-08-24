Libby Lollman missed Jessica Babcock in her Adams Central volleyball lineup last season, but hindsight is 20/20 and everything happens for a reason.
When the senior tore her ACL last September, it was difficult to envision the Patriots maintaining their level of success, let alone making a run to the Class B state tournament.
But, with Babcock on the bench and sliding into more of a coaching role as a player, the Patriots persevered to do just that.
They won, they lost, they grew.
And while it was a harsh reality then, Lollman now can see a brighter side.
“We had a lot of kids at the end of last year fill in roles that they might not have seen for themselves and we might not have seen them in at the beginning of the year,” said the coach entering her fourth season at AC.
“That experience of conference and districts and state really put in some confidence for those kids that did step into those roles.”
And it’s translated through the offseason and summer months to a stronger, more well-rounded team this fall.
“I think we’re off to a better start than we would have if we would have finished the year with Jess (healthy),” Lollman said. “We kind of turned what happened into a positive. It’s helping us this season start with a little bit more experience than we anticipated.”
Back down in Class C-1, the Patriots will have more teams to sift through to reach a third straight state tournament, but with their returning cast it could be a likely possibility.
Gabby Feeney is healthy at the setter position after enduring shoulder surgery that limited her freshman campaign.
“She hasn’t skipped a beat,” Lollman said.
Feeney, who had 292 assists as a freshman, will have sister duo Lauryn and Megyn Scott as her top targets at the net The pair nearly evenly split 471 kills last season. Both rose to the occasion in Babcock’s absence and will have primary roles this season.
Rachel Goodon and Hannah Gengenbach will also factor into the rotation with Kylie Lancaster and Lucy Fago in the mix as well.
Lollman said she’s been especially impressed with libero Gracie Weichman, who had 25 digs in the team’s jamboree. She had 27 aces across last season.
“I just think her summer improvement and her confidence has allowed her to step up and I think she’s going to be one of the top liberos for us,” Lollman said. “Her competitiveness, even though she’s small and she’s learning, she takes feedback so well. We like that fire in her and she’s been a difference maker already.”
The Patriots boast, perhaps, more depth than in Lollman’s first few years at the helm, which she said was exciting.
The team’s theme is “Together” because the coaching staff wants the team to understand that it doesn’t matter which six players are on the court, it’s a team game with, ultimately, team results.
Lollman said communicating that has been a big part of preseason conversations.
“Everyone brings something a little bit different to the table,” Lollman said. “If we can buy into that togetherness and supporting the teammate next to you, I think we can be a strong team.”
August — 25, Sandy Creek; 30, at Hastings triangular
September — 6, at St. Cecilia; 8, Blue Hill, Kearney Catholic; 10, at Norris; 13, at Aurora; 15, Doniphan-Trumbull; 17, at Central City invite; 20, at St. Paul; 24, Adams Central invite; 27, at Northwest
October — 4, at York; 6, at Holdrege; 11, at Centennial; 13, Central Conference tournament; 15, Central Conference tournament at Columbus Lakeview; 18, at Lexington; 20, at GICC