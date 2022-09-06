Inevitably feeling the heat inside Chapman Gymnasium during her first varsity match, freshman Isabel DeJonge settled Adams Central into rival territory.
The rookie Patriot gave her team much needed separation during the second set of a three-set sweep Tuesday night of Class D-1 No. 3 St. Cecilia (1-3).
DeJonge served all three of her aces in a 6-0 scoring run by the Patriots (3-1) that propelled them to their largest margin of victory in any of the three sets.
The run kickstarted an 11-2 stretch by the visitors that erased a two-point deficit and flipped it into a seven-point advantage en route to a 25-17 win.
“She sparked a good little run there and boosted her confidence,” said AC coach Libby Lollman, whose team prevailed 26-24, 25-17, 25-22. “That gets everybody excited and everybody else just kind of followed up.”
While AC dominated the second, the other two sets weren’t quite as commanding. All were tied near the midway point; the first and last were knotted at the end.
The tiny bit of separation came via the failure to execute the little things by the youthful Hawkettes.
“We’re learning and growing how to work with each other,” said STC coach Kelan Schumacher. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the court, so we’ve just got to stay aggressive and be confident when we’re out there.”
After trailing 23-20, St. Cecilia climbed back to hold set point in the first set on a kill by one of those new faces, Payton Sullivan.
But an error by the Hawkettes tied the set and back-to-back kills by Kylie Lancaster gave the 1-0 advantage in the match to Adams Central.
Patriots take the first set 26-24 after leading 23-20. @kylielancaster5 had the final kill: pic.twitter.com/2hpb9EURkx— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 7, 2022
“I know they’ve got some young kids, but they’re going to have a great rest of their year. I’m excited to see how they do,” Lollman said of St. Cecilia.
STC tied the set late in the third, vying to force a fourth game, but three errors in a row and an ace by Patriot Gracie Weichman put the visitors at match point.
Kills by Lindsey Parr and Sullivan cut the deficit to 24-22 before Lauryn Scott bookended the sweep. Scott, who scored the first kill of the night for the Patriots, led the team with 12. Her sister, Megyn, joined her in double figures with 10.
Final: Adams Central sweeps D-1 No. 3 St. Cecilia 26-24, 25-17, 25-22. #nebpreps AC’s Scott sisters combine for 22 kills. STc’s Ryan Sabatka had 13 kills. pic.twitter.com/gtTifMV8HY— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 7, 2022
“That’s not a team you want to play four or five sets with,” Lollman said. “Can’t let them hang around.”
Also can’t give Ryann Sabatka too many opportunities to swing. The junior led the Hawkettes with 13 kills, three blocks and a service ace.
She and Parr (seven kills) have the most returning experience for the Hawkettes.
“Parr did a good job defensively and they kind of put her everywhere in serve receive,” Lollman said. “We served her quite a bit in the beginning of the game, which is what we didn’t want to do, and when she and Sabatka are touching the ball they’re a really good team.”
Both Hawkettes experienced the most success in the opening stanza, combining for 11 of the team’s 17 kills from the hands of Chloe Valentine.
That was a result of solid service reception and defense on STC’s part, which helped keep the offense in system.
“We did a good job digging balls up,” Schumacher said. “Midway through the first and second set our block was hurting us defensively, but other than that we put ourselves in good position to dig and get good swings across.”
Adams Central (3-1)..........................26 25 25
St. Cecilia (1-3).................................24 17 22
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Gracie Weichman 0-3-0, Hannah Gengenbach 2-0-0, Kylie Lancaster 3-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 10-1-1 1/2, Isabel DeJonge 0-3-0, Gabby Feeney 2-0-0, Lauryn Scott 12-1-1, Rachel Goodon 3-0-1 1/2, Lucy Fago 1-0-0. Totals: 33-8-4.
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 13-1-3, Chloe Valentine 0-1-0, Lindsey Parr 7-0-0, Brynn Weeks 4-0-0, Etta Schreiner 5-1-0, Payton Sullivan 4-0-1, Kathryn Van Skiver 0-2-0. Totals: 33-5-4.
Assists: AC 27 (Feeney 22); STC 33 (Valentine 32).