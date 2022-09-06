Story Highlights

DeJonge served all three of her aces in a 6-0 scoring run by the Patriots (3-1) that propelled them to their largest margin of victory in any of the three sets.

The run kickstarted an 11-2 stretch by the visitors that erased a two-point deficit and flipped it into a seven-point advantage en route to a 25-17 win.

“She sparked a good little run there and boosted her confidence,” said AC coach Libby Lollman, whose team prevailed 26-24, 25-17, 25-22. “That gets everybody excited and everybody else just kind of followed up.”

Inevitably feeling the heat inside Chapman Gymnasium during her first varsity match, freshman Isabel DeJonge settled Adams Central into rival territory.

The rookie Patriot gave her team much needed separation during the second set of a three-set sweep Tuesday night of Class D-1 No. 3 St. Cecilia (1-3).

