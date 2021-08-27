Adams Central shrugged off a slow start and rallied for an 11-7 victory over Fairbury Thursday during the Patriots’ triangular at the Smith Softball Complex.
The Patriots also defeated Ord later Thursday 10-0, as AC pitcher Kate Ludemann did not give up a hit in the mercy-rule game that ended after four innings.
The first game’s third inning turned the tide for AC. The Patriots cut loose for an eight-run outburst. From then on it was just a matter of playing steady softball in order to come up with the victory.
Fairbury jumped on Adams Central early, scoring three runs in the first inning and leading 5-0 in the second frame. A couple of first-inning AC errors aided the Jeffs’ early lead.
“We had a couple of errors early that we normally don’t make. Everybody knows that those errors can lead to runs. And they did in those situations, and they did a good job of running on them,” said AC coach Tim Marker. “But I give our kids credit. They didn’t pout about it. They came out and they got hits and made up for it by scoring runs.”
The third-inning batting outburst made the difference, as AC enjoyed a six-hit attack in the eight-run outburst. All six of those hits were singles against Fairbury starting pitcher Jami Mans.
The biggest of the Patriots’ third-inning hits came from the bat of Macie Wolever. She uncorked a three-run homer to boost AC’s lead to 10-5. It was her fifth home run this season. Wolever also collected a single earlier Thursday.
“We hit it to the fence a couple of times and our kids ran the bases well. It was a great comeback for us. Macie is really getting her timing down. That was game seven and she’s got five home runs. So she’s seeing the ball and hitting the ball well. She’s got a lot of power.”
Marker said he was happy to see his squad overcome its slower start at the plate and burst open in the third inning.
“They’ve got a really good pitcher. “We finally got to that second time through the batting order. Our kids stayed level and could drive the ball. We were able to hit some gaps and get some extra bases. We just had a really good inning,” Marker said.
Ending the game with a couple of hits each were Wolever, Ellie Marker, Abby Stroh and Claire Hemberger.
FHS (3-3)..............320 20x x — 7 5 2
AC (4-3)................118 1x x — 11 10 3
WP — Taylin Schernikau. LP — Jami Mans.
2B — AC, Abby Stroh.
ADAMS CENTRAL 10, ORD 0
Ludemann’s pitching performance was one of the big highlights of the Patriot victory over Ord.
She retired the side three times. Two batters walked. They were the only two Ord players to reach base.
The Patriots drew first blood, which happened in the third inning. AC scored three times in that frame to grab a 3-0 advantage.
AC tallied twice more in the third inning, then collected five runs in the fourth inning.
Adams Central’s hitters garnered four doubles. Getting a double each were Libby Trausch, Taylin Schernikau, Brianna Stroh and Wolever.
AC (5-3)............032 5xx x — 10 7 0
Ord (0-6)...........000 0xx x — 0 0 1
WP — Kate Ludemann. LP — Morgan Holm
2B — AC, Libby Trausch, Taylin Schernikau, Brianna Stroh, Macie Wolever.
HR — AC, Wolever, 5.