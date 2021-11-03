LINCOLN — Gigantic.
That was a common description of Norris from Adams Central's bench Wednesday during the teams' first round game at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
The Patriots could tell that from the top-seeded Titans' roster, but it's another thing to see it across the net.
Six-foot-4, 6-3, 5-11, 5-10.
"We practiced a lot (on) swinging for hands because they're ginormous," said AC senior setter Chelsey Wiseman.
Patriots coach Libby Lollman said her team executed most of its game plan, but Norris was as good as advertised in its 25-5, 25-18, 25-8 sweep at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"You need to give respect where it's due," said Lollman, whose team faced the No. 1 seed at state for the second straight year. "They're the real deal."
Adams Central found out early what Norris is about.
The Titans built a 19-2 lead in the first set on six blocks. Grayson Piening served the 15-point run where Norris showcased its size.
"You've got four hands in your face all the time with that group," Lollman said.
Ella Waters placed seven of her match-high 16 kills in the opening game and Celia Spilker registered 3 solo blocks and a block assist in the frame.
Adams Central only earned two of its five points in the first set. Rachel Goodon recorded a solo block and Megyn Scott buried the first of her five kills for the match.
"(Norris) didn't make many errors," said Lollman. "I was really proud of our girls. I thought we serve-received really well. They're a big block and we swung aggressive, they just kept plays going. I felt like our kids didn't quit."
Adams Central was on the verge in the first set of joining its city counterpart Hastings High in the category of least amount of points scored in a set of a state tournament match during the rally-scoring era.
The Tigers suffered that fate in 2019 against Omaha Skutt, a program hunting for a record seventh straight state title.
An error by the Titans gave AC its third point of the set to avoid tying history.
The Patriots hung tight through the first halves of sets two and three, trailing by just three at 11-8 and 10-7 in those games, respectively, before Norris returned to form to run away to Friday's semifinals.
"We've talked about that all year with just the consistency and not letting teams go on runs," Lollman said. "But it's a little bit harder when some of our best hitters get stuck in the back row and their strong hitters — and they had a lot of strong hitters — are in the front row.
"Our kids are digging balls, we just couldn't put balls away. And they were just finishing them."
Norris terminated at a high level. Head coach Christina Boesiger said the team "clicked" in all facets of the game: serving, passing, hitting, and especially blocking.
Billie Kircher joined Waters, a Washburn commit, in double figures with 10 kills and added an ace and two blocks to her line. Sydney Jelinek tallied five kills and a block, and both Maisie Boesiger and Anna Jelinek carded four kills.
Boesiger, a Nebraska pledge, dished 31 assists and scooped 12 digs.
Lauryn Scott paced Adams Central with six kills, an ace and two blocks. Emma Estrada finished with three kills.
Adams Central nearly took a set off of undefeated Wahoo in the first round of the 2020 state tournament. The Patriots led at 21-20 before the teams were tied at 22 in the first set.
In that match, Adams Central's serving helped contain Wahoo.
On Wednesday, the Patriots were hardly at the service line in two of the three games.
Boesiger finished Adams Central off by serving a nine-point run in the third to extend what was originally a three-point advantage.
Lauryn Scott broke up the party with her final kill before Piening dealt the last five Norris points.
Blocks by Spilker and Waters sealed the Titans' 34th victory of the season with only 10 set losses included.
Following her final match with the Patriots, Wiseman was simply thankful for one more trip to Lincoln.
"It's super fun to be here," she said. "The coaches reminded us, too, that we did make it here and we deserved to be here. I've just got to remind myself that it's awesome, we made it."
AC (19-15).................5 18 8
Norris (34-2)...........25 25 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 0-0-1, Kylie Lancaster 0-0-0, Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-0, Megyn Scot 5-0-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Gabby Feeney 0-0-0, Lauryn Scott 6-1-2, Rachel Goodon 0-0-1, Emma Estrada 3-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0. Totals: 14-1-4.
Assists: Wiseman 13.
Norris (kills-aces-blocks)
Sydney Guthard 1-0-0, Alivia Hausmann 0-2-0, Sydney Jelinek 5-0-1, Maisie Boesiger 4-4-0, Anistyn Rice 3-0-1/2, Billie Kircher 10-1-2, Ella Waters 16-0-1 1/2, Anna Jelinek 0-0-0, Celia Spilker 4-0-5, Grayson Piening 0-3-0, Mallorie Meyer 0-0-0. Totals: 43-10-9.
Assists: Boesiger 31, Piening 5, A. Jelinek 3, Rice 1.