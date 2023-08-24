Adams Central has no shortage of numbers on the tennis court this fall with 27 players out for the team, in hopes of improving the team’s 12th place finish at state last fall.
The Patriots, who are coached by Ed Sughroue, return eight varsity players and five from the state tournament roster.
Three of those players medaled — Tate McIntyre (No. 1 doubles); Dylan Janzen (No. 2 doubles); Taylor Ablott (No. 2 doubles).
“With three returning state medalists, confidence and experience are high,” said Sughroue, who enters his third year as head coach.
McIntyre, Janzen, and Carter Lipovsky — all seniors — are expected to improve this fall, while also keying as team leaders.
Ablott, a junior, is “one of the hardest working players on the team,” Sughroue said.
The Patriots’ junior class appears to be the deepest, with Austin Vontz, Matthew Lauder, Nic Johnston and Axel Andersen helping to headline the group of 10.
Vontz was the team’s most improved player last season, according to Sughroue.
Andersen and Lauder were in the mix last fall, but not quite at the full-time varsity level. Johnston is the “consummate team player” and was at No. 3 doubles during duals as a sophomore.
Also in contention for playing time are sophomore Grayson Hood, juniors Jonathan Reiners, Brayden Underwood and Liam Dyer, and senior Brandon Wiseman.
“We had a better 2022 season than in 2021, and are returning a ‘veteran’ team,” said Sughroue.
“A good summer of work will propel us to a quick start as we have a challenging schedule with quality teams... in the first two weeks of the season.”