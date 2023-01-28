YORK — For the first time in 29 years, Adams Central is a conference champion in girls basketball.
The top-seeded Patriots (17-1) defeated Class B No. 4 York 53-38 Saturday night on the Dukes' home floor in the Central Conference finale.
Megyn Scott and Rachel Goodon combined for 29 points to lead Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central, which was playing in its first conference title game since 2009.
"It was a big goal of ours from the get-go," said AC coach Evan Smith. "We knew we had a special team coming in from last year into this year. We're just happy for our kids, putting all that time and effort in to finish one out against a really good opponent."
The second-seeded Dukes (15-2) finish as the runner-up in the Central for the second consecutive season after losing to Northwest last year. They were led by Chloe Koch, who had 15 points off the bench.
The game was a rematch of a Dec. 20 game in Hastings that went into overtime with the Patriots surviving 45-39 after not registering a first-half field goal.
Saturday's version played out much differently. Adams Central scored the first eight points and led 10-8 after the first frame.
York pulled ahead for the first time in the second on a pair of Rylyn Cast free throws and later were back in front on a 3-pointer by Lainey Portwine.
The Patriots scored the final four points of the half with two Gracie Weichman free throws and the last of Goodon's three first-half field goals.
Adams Central extended its lead through a monstrous third quarter where it outscored the Dukes 16-4.
Sophomore Briley Nienhueser capped an 11-0 opening run with a contested layup. She had five of her eight points in the frame.
"This was the best energy we've had all season," Nienhueser. "Really good everything, actually. It was the best defensive we've played (in my two years)."
When Goodon started the fourth with a pair of free throws, AC was at the end of what was a 22-4 run reaching back to the end of the first half.
York began the second half with four consecutive turnovers and hit only one shot from the floor. They had just three field goals in the second half to finish 9-of-41 on the night with six 3-pointers.
"We really wanted to drive and kick," said York coach Matt Kern. "We didn't get very many drive and kick looks. We hit a few 3s in the first half, but to beat them you have to have those fall at a pretty high level."
The Patriots lost in the first round of the conference tournament last season as the No. 1 seed. Reaching the title game and winning this year has them feeling vindication.
"We wanted to come back and win it more than anything," said Goodon. "It was a big goal for us and we have plenty more goals, but this is just one step to the next goal."
York (15-2)................8 14 4 12 — 38
AC (17-1)................10 14 16 13 — 53
York (38)
Kiersten Portwine 1-10 2-4 5, Lauryn Haggadone 0-4 0-0 0, Mia Burke 0-3 1-2 1, Rylyn Cast 1-6 3-4 6, Josie Loosvelt 1-1 1-6 3, Lainey Portwine 2-3 0-0 6, Chloe Koch 4-8 5-6 15, Kynli Combs 0-5 2-3 2, Cynley Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-41 13-25 38.
Adams Central (53)
Gracie Weichman 0-1 4-4 4, Megyn Scott 7-9 1-5 15, Kylie Lancaster 0-4 0-1 0, Lauryn Scott 2-7 2-2 7, Rachel Goodon 6-9 2-3 14, Kadi Kimberly 2-6 0-0 5, Briley Nienhueser 2-5 4-6 8. Totals: 19-41 13-21 53.
Three-point goals—Y 6-30 (K. Portwine 1-6, Haggadone 0-3, Burke 0-3, Cast 1-6, L. Portwine 2-3, Koch 2-4, Combs 0-4, Wilkinson 0-1); AC 2-11 (M. Scott 0-1, K. Lancaster 0-2, L. Scott 1-2, Kimberly 1-3, Nienhueser 0-2). Rebounds—Y 25-16 (Loosvelt 6-2); AC 35-15 (Goodon 11-6). Turnovers—Y 15; AC 17.