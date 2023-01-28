  • Will Reynolds/Tribune

Adams Central defeated York Saturday 53-38 for its first girls basketball conference title since 1994.

YORK — For the first time in 29 years, Adams Central is a conference champion in girls basketball. 

The top-seeded Patriots (17-1) defeated Class B No. 4 York 53-38 Saturday night on the Dukes' home floor in the Central Conference finale.

