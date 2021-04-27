Early in the season, the Adams Central baseball team dropped its first road contest of the inaugural season, falling 10-0 to Central City/Fullerton/Centura. Now, not quite a month later, the Patriots’ improvement was on full display in the rematch against the Kernels Tuesday at the Smith Softball Complex.
While there was improvement, the Patriots still fell on the wrong side of things, as their seventh-inning rally was cut short with the tying run being left on second base. Central City/Fullerton/Centura upped its record to 14-4 on the season with a 4-2 victory over AC.
“We fixed some of the mistakes we had the first time we played them,” said Adams Central head coach Travis McCarter. “They’re learning from those games and situations, and that’s the most important thing in my eyes. They’re a young team, and I’m proud of the effort they had and of the improvement they made from the last time they played them.”
One of the biggest differences in the game was the performance of freshman starting pitcher Lucas Gabriel. The young right-hander gave up just two earned runs in his 6 1/3 innings of work. He retired nine of the first 11 batters.
“Lucas does a good job of throwing two pitches for a strike,” McCarter said. “We just made sure we got a good warmup in and a good bullpen in before the game, and he did what he’s capable of doing...He competes really well.”
The only inning the Kernels got to Gabriel was in the fourth inning. In the frame, Gabriel allowed the first four batters of the inning to reach base safely. Had it not been for a pickoff, the Kernels could have tacked on another run, but they did manage to score on an AC error, an infield single, and a first-and-third double steal play.
Adams Central’s downfall Thursday was the inability to get the big hit. The Patriots left nine runners on base, including six in scoring position.
“Down the road, we may get those big hits we need, but right now we are not getting those hits we need in the big situations,” McCarter said.
Adams Central got its first run of the game on an error by the Kernels’ catcher when he tried to throw out Macrae Huyser, who was stealing third. The throw skipped and went down the left field line, allowing Huyser to put AC up 1-0.
The Patriots had just two hits through the first six innings, but, trailing 4-1, they finally showed signs of life in the bottom of the seventh.
Huyser got things started with a one-out walk, and Nick Conant tallied the team’s third hit of the day. After another steal of third base, Huyser scored on a wild pitch. After the Kernels got the second out of the inning, AC got back-to-back hit batsmen to load the bases and put the game-tying run in scoring position. But, CCFC’s Kellen Fries got Joe Peshek to pop out to end the game.
Though AC failed to complete the rally, McCarter was happy to see that late-inning fight in his young team.
“They come up knowing the situation, knowing what they have to do,” the Adams Central coach said. “Something you see from really good ball clubs or good athletes is in those moments the game kind of slows down for them a little bit, and you’re starting to see that a little bit. They’re starting to see that if they just put a little pressure on this guy in this situation, this is an outcome that could happen for us.
“The mentality they had late in the game is great, and they’ve had that the last four or five games.”
Huyser scored both Adams Central runs, while Conant reached base all four times he visited the plate. The Kernels’ starter Tres Gonslor went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing just two hits and one run. He tallied 10 strikeouts while Gabriel finished with five Ks.
The Patriots have a busy schedule coming up; starting Thursday, AC will play five games in just three days, with the next being a home contest against Wayne.
“I’m excited to see what we can with the rest of the week,” the AC coach said. “We have six games to play, let’s go out and enjoy them.
“We want to get the bats going. We’re good baserunners, but for whatever reason we let off our swing a little bit when we have two strikes or guys are in a pitcher’s count. We’ll address that this week.”
CCFC (14-4).......000 300 1 — 4 7 1
AC (7-6).............001 000 1 — 2 3 2
W — Tres Gonslor. L — Lucas Gabriel.
2B — C, Tanner Schneiderheinz.