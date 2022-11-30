Good things happen for Adams Central when Rachel Goodon touches the basketball.
That’s going to hold especially true this season when the Patriots are on the offensive end without a guard with the scoring caliber or prowess of Libby Trausch, who is now seeing time on the floor for NAIA Doane University in Crete.
Goodon, consequently, is the team’s leading scorer among returners.
She averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds as a junior last season in helping the Patriots reach the Class B state semifinals — their second appearance in the penultimate round in the last three seasons.
“We have to get Rachel some touches on every possession,” said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, who enters his seventh season at the helm.
Even if that means Goodon doesn’t score, “she commands a lot of double teams because of her height,” Smith said. “She’s done such a good job of sealing and working on that part of her game to give herself opportunities to score with positioning. We have to find ways to get her the ball because she’s a huge part of our offense and can open things up with a pass or two, which makes her super deadly.”
The Patriots did a good job of feeding their 6-foot-3 post in their jamboree against Lakeview, and it will need to continue throughout the year for them to sustain the level of success they’ve achieved the last few seasons.
Adams Central’s recent run began with a third-place finish in 2020, a week before the world shut down because of COVID-19.
The Patriots failed to make the state tournament in 2021, but, after moving up to Class B last season, advanced past Beatrice in the opening round before losing to perennial power Omaha Skutt Catholic in the semis.
Smith took no shame from last season’s loss to the SkyHawks, who eventually fell to Elkhorn North in the final.
That the Patriots played a competitive first half largely without the aid of Trausch, their leading scorer, was telling for the future of the program — even if that future was back down in C-1.
“It’s just as loaded as Class B is,” Smith said of C-1. “There are a ton of good teams, not only in our area but across the state. It’s a tough class to be in but we’re kind of excited to be back down where we should be at as far as numbers go. It gives us a good opportunity, if you play well enough, to maybe host a game to get to the state tournament and see what happens.”
Some of that may lean back on the early season schedule, which has the Patriots opening with Aurora and Wood River followed by a trio of C-1 contenders in Gothenburg, St. Paul and Minden.
Smith, though, is confident the wins will come with the depth and experience within the program.
Goodon included, the Patriots sport four seniors.
Lauryn Scott has played about every position 1-through-5 during her three seasons at AC. Her fourth might feature more ball handling and necessity to take over a game late.
She’s been one of the more balanced players in the lineup, having averaged 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals last year.
Scott will be one of the Patriots’ guards alongside fellow senior Kylie Lancaster, who saw ample time off the bench last season and was often praised by Smith for her grit and toughness — namely chipping a tooth with a dive on the floor during a subdistrict game.
Junior Gracie Weichman will help run the point, as well. Senior Kadi Kimberly will contribute off the bench. Megyn Scott averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
“We’ve got a lot of experience,” Smith said. “All those girls have been to the state tournament and know what it takes. I just like the way we play. Up and down, play good defense and get stops, then push the ball up the floor.”
On the Patriots’ list of things to accomplish this season are a Central Conference championship, which seemed promising a year ago if not for a first-round upset in a poor home showing.
Beyond that, Smith doesn’t feel a third state tournament in four years is out of the question.
“This group is right on line with that as long as we can stay healthy,” he said.