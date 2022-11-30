w12-11-21ADCgbGothenburg41.jpg
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon shoots the ball Dec. 10, 2022, during a game against Gothenburg at Adams Central.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Good things happen for Adams Central when Rachel Goodon touches the basketball.

That’s going to hold especially true this season when the Patriots are on the offensive end without a guard with the scoring caliber or prowess of Libby Trausch, who is now seeing time on the floor for NAIA Doane University in Crete.

