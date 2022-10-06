Story Highlights

Aurora is back down in Class C-1 this season where it won the state title in 2018. The Huskies spent the last enrollment cycle in Class B and finished state runner-up in both seasons.

They appear destined for another title this season having already beaten two top 5 teams — No. 3 Boone Central (34-13) and No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood (33-14) — in consecutive weeks earlier this fall.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the state and have been extremely successful over the years,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

I had a Dennis Green moment a week ago Friday.

You might remember the famous clip of the former Arizona Cardinals coach during a postgame press conference. It was later used in a Coors Light ad, too, during the golden age of the “Silver Bullet” marketing campaign.

