I had a Dennis Green moment a week ago Friday.
You might remember the famous clip of the former Arizona Cardinals coach during a postgame press conference. It was later used in a Coors Light ad, too, during the golden age of the “Silver Bullet” marketing campaign.
“They are who we thought they were!”
That’s how I felt watching No. 1 Aurora pummel Minden last week.
The Huskies are who I had heard they are. Every bit of it.
Minden, I thought — and still believe — is a tough opponent. The Whippets (4-2) are a good football team, should be district champions and a difficult out in the postseason.
But they’re nowhere near Aurora’s level.
Is anybody else? Is Adams Central? We’re going to find out Friday night in a battle of two of Class C-1s last four undefeated teams.
“The perception is that they’re at another level than everybody else in the state and I guess we’re going to find out if we’re at their level or above their level or something we aspire to be,” said Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan.
Aurora is back down in Class C-1 this season where it won the state title in 2018. The Huskies spent the last enrollment cycle in Class B and finished state runner-up in both seasons.
They appear destined for another title this season having already beaten two top 5 teams — No. 3 Boone Central (34-13) and No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood (33-14) — in consecutive weeks earlier this fall.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state and have been extremely successful over the years,” Mulligan said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
The hope on the other side is for a challenge, too. Aurora is outscoring opponents by an average of 33.8 points per game.
“We really need a good game,” said Aurora coach Kyle Peterson. “It’s been about three weeks. Our schedule is really front-loaded with highly-ranked teams. We’ve played some good teams the last couple weeks. But we’re looking forward to a physical matchup against a good team that presents some challenges for us both on the offensive and defensive side.”
I find it coincidental that this game falls on the same week Hastings College visits No. 1 Morningside.
I won’t do the Patriots the disservice of relating them to the Broncos in the last decade-plus — success speaks for itself.
But specific to this season, with Hastings College turning the corner — I know Nebraskans have loved hearing that phrase from a certain football coach the last five years — it’s a unique matchup.
Do I think Hastings College — 5-1 by the way — goes to Sioux City and pulls the upset? No, I don’t. But do I think it has potential to be a ballgame instead of a 50-point blowout? Sure.
That’s probably the attitude about Adams Central — or anybody for that matter — lining up opposite the Huskies.
To some extent, in simpler terms, we all see what coaches see.
“No weaknesses,” Mulligan said. “They’re just a team that doesn’t have an area of weakness and we’re just going to have to play at a high level.”
Shrug.
When the final horn sounds Friday we’ll know if the Patriots are among the top dogs like they were in 2020 when they finished state runner-up.
Next week we’re sure to learn something, too, when AC hosts McCook (sure to be 7-0 after playing winless Alliance Friday).
Adams Central is an underdog this week. That doesn’t happen a lot when you’re undefeated.
It does happen when this Aurora team is on the other sideline.
“Typically you try to attack a team’s weaknesses as far as what you think you can execute real well,” Mulligan said, “but on a team like this, where they have so many strengths and zero weaknesses, it’s kind of hard.”
And you don’t have to get too far down the Huskies’ roster to see why: Carlos Collazo, No. 2.
You’ll need that many defenders to knock him off his feet.
“Probably going to take more than one individual to take down the running back,” Mulligan said with a chuckle. “He’s pretty good out in space, he runs really hard inside the tackles. He’s a tough, strong kid.”
I watched him break his program’s record for yards in a game last week with 299 on 25 carries. He also scored five rushing touchdowns to become the school’s career leader.
“It does come down to Carlos and our line of scrimmage,” Peterson said. “He doesn’t need a lot of room and he doesn’t need great blocking all the time. Sometimes he gets really good blocking, but sometimes he just does his thing. You get him enough touches, good things are going to happen.”
Collazo is who I thought he was.
He’s probably — in one running back — what Adams Central has in two.
Nick Conant and Hyatt Collins have combined for roughly the same amount of yards and touchdowns as Collazo this season.
But can the two equal the one Friday night? Maybe not so much in the run game. Peterson thinks AC will take to the sky.
“I think Adams Central is going to attempt to throw the ball more vertically against us,” the Aurora coach predicted. “I think it’s something we haven’t really been challenged with.”
Minden had notable success running the ball against the Huskies for about a half. The Whippets got their first touchdown on an option run just before the intermission, then returned the second half kickoff 94 yards for a score.
“Minden exposed a couple things we need to get better at this week,” Peterson said.
The reward for the winner Friday is more than likely a district title.
Adams Central has already beaten Central City (4-2) and St. Paul (1-5). They have Fairbury (3-3) in Week 9. Aurora has Fairbury next week and Central City last.
“It’s a big game because it’s our next game,” Mulligan said. “But yeah, it’s, I would say, got a little more at stake just based on the fact that it’s more than likely for the district championship.”
Here’s to hoping it plays out like one.
Will Reynolds is sports editor of the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.