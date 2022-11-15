Kaley Waite made history Tuesday when she inked her name on a dotted line and finalized her pledge to become the first girls wrestler from Hastings to sign on with the Hastings College women’s wrestling.
Waite, who was one of a handful of participants on Adams Central’s fledgling girls wrestling team last winter, never saw herself in the ring. In fact, she only joined the Patriots’ team because longtime AC boys wrestling coach Dan Lonowski was heading the charge and challenged her.
Lonowski told Waite she had the “spunk” and “determination” to succeed in the sport.
A year later she’s choosing to pursue wrestling at the next level.
“I did it as a joke last year because (Lonowski) is one of my favorite teachers ever and I did it and just fell in love with it and wanted to get better,” Waite said. “The rest is history.”
A two-sport athlete, Waite was a big bat for the Holdrege/Adams Central softball co-op this fall. Before wrestling entered the picture, softball was the future she saw for herself.
“I just decided I wanted to do this,” she said. “I love it. I have to work for my spot and earn it, and I just love it.”
Work ethic and commitment were two of the qualities Hastings College coach Cara Romeike saw in Waite upon recruitment.
“She has been to a few club practices and clinics with us and one of the first things I noticed about her was how hard of a worker she really is,” said Romeike, a former collegiate wrestler herself.
“She doesn’t stop until she gets something right and that’s a great quality to have in wrestling because there is a lot of technique involved with it.”
Waite, admittedly, is still very green in terms of wrestling acumen. One year is not much time to learn the sport’s intricacies — or her own capability.
Her results from the 2021-22 season — a win-loss record of 9-19 — reflect that of a new participant. Although she did advance to the Central Conference final at 120 pounds where she finished runner-up.
When she watched her ankle reach her head in an early-season practice, Waite realized there were limits to be pushed.
“The first week I started I was like, ‘What did I sign myself up for?’” she said with a laugh. “It turned out good in the end.”
And it’s only up from where Waite began: pinned in two minutes of her first-ever match.
The 120-pounder aspires to, if nothing else, collect more wins than losses in her second and final high school season.
“My biggest goal is to qualify for state,” she said.
The competition will be stiffer this season with the addition of 46 girls wrestling teams in Nebraska in what will be the sport’s second sanctioned season. Hastings High and Adams Central will co-op this winter.
There were 99 teams last season and 145 slated to participate in 2022-23.
That type of growth is what inspires Waite and Romeike alike.
“I just think it’s amazing girls are going out for what is known as a boys sport,” Waite said. “We’re proving all the odds wrong and I’m so proud of all the girls who have gone out.”
Women’s wrestling programs are popping up at more colleges, too. Hastings College is joined by Chadron, Doane, Midland and York as Nebraska schools fielding teams.
Now they’ll have more local crop to choose from.
In just their second year in existence, the Broncos were runners-up in the conference tournament — HC competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in women’s wrestling. Hastings College also had four wrestlers compete at the national tournament, with Kaydince Turner making program history by advancing to the consolation quarterfinals.
Turner and fellow national qualifier Tiana Savino are both back with the Broncos this season. HC has nine freshman, seven sophomores, and a junior on the roster for this season. Hastings College has already competed in two events this season, including a dual win over Friends University.
Romeike, whose team features Blue Hill’s Lily Gomez as a freshman this season, hopes more girls from Hastings and surrounding communities follow in Waite’s footsteps.
“It’s been such a battle in Nebraska and here in Hastings to get (girls wrestling) going,” Romeike said. “I think this is the start of something really great and the start of hopefully many Hastings athletes wanting to wrestle in college.
“I think it’s historic and momentous that Kaley signed today.”