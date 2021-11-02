Libby Lollman never imagined having to coach half the volleyball season without one of her best players.
But when senior Jessica Babcock tore her ACL on Sept. 28, the Adams Central coach was forced to face that reality.
The blow was obviously devastating, but the season was far from lost, despite what senior Chelsey Wiseman initially thought.
“It was hard knowing if we could pull it together,” Wiseman said. “She was kind of our person to rely on at that point. I didn’t think we’d be here, but I said last week if we beat Aurora we would. And here we are.”
Lollman didn’t know what it would look like without Babcock, either. But she knew guiding the Patriots back to the state tournament was a possibility, maybe even a likelihood.
The pieces were there, they just needed to fit right.
It’s an overused cliche: when one player goes down, the others pick up the slack.
It’s been a flurry of switched up rotations, and trials and tribulations, but the Patriots have solved their internal riddle.
The answer, at least offensively, has largely been Lauryn Scott, who struck 22 kills in Saturday’s district final win over Sidney.
“She’s always had it in her,” Lollman said of Scott, who is averaging 8.1 kills per match in Babcock’s absence. “I think she just had some leaders in front of her that always kind of took on that role.
“But she knew if she wanted her season to go a certain way, she was going to need to step up. We have great kids around her, but we needed somebody that could put balls away.”
Adams Central has certainly benefitted from Scott’s increased production, especially in big matches.
But Scott is quick to deflect credit.
“I give all of it to our back row,” she said. “You can’t have a solid game without a good defense.”
No doubt, Scott is part of that back row at times as she plays all six rotations. She ranks third on the Patriots in the digs category.
But it’s everything else she does that has Lollman impressed.
“It’s her confidence and her communication, her leadership on the floor and her expectations for herself,” the coach said. “She goes out and competes and wants to win and that drive has put her in full force this last half of the year.”
There hasn’t been a specific formula for producing victories, but the Patriots, despite going 7-7 in games without Babcock, find themselves in Lincoln for the second year in a row.
“I think a lot of people have stepped up in a lot of different ways,” said Lauryn Scott.
That includes Babcock, who has adopted the term “Coach” to her nickname “Savage.” Members of the team bought her the sweatshirt she wore Saturday with the two words printed on it.
“She still has that calm, collected energy she has during a game, and she still sees the game and talks to the girls and they respect her feedback,” Lollman said. “It’s fun to have her find a way to still be part of the team and find her place.
“Yeah, it’s not where she thought it was, but she’s a kid who’s going to make the best of the situation and she’s definitely still doing that.”
Surely the Patriots’ play hasn’t been perfect, and it hasn’t always been pretty, but Adams Central accomplished what it set out to do this season without one of its best assets.
That speaks for itself.
A seasoned group with a sprinkle of new faces will step under the bright lights inside Pinnacle Bank Arena first thing Wednesday morning and be in a familiar spot.
This time there shouldn’t be too much “culture shock,” as Wiseman phrased it. Many of the same Patriots brought the program to Lincoln last season, snapping a 32-year skid.
For the second straight year, Adams Central will play the No. 1 seed. This year, in Class B, it’s Norris (33-2).
“It doesn’t really matter who is what seed,” said senior Emma Estrada, who transferred to Adams Central for her junior season and has since set the school record for aces. “If we play with them, I think we’ll be OK.”
Estrada said Norris will have an obvious size advantage, but if the Patriots can utilize the other aspects of their game, they’ll have a chance to pull the upset.
“We have great servers, great hitters, great passers,” said Estrada.
Norris has Washburn commit Ella Waters, who is 6-foot-3 with 427 kills this season; Sydney Jelinek, a 6-footer with 291 kills; and 5-foot-11 Billie Kircher (254 kills).
The Titans also boast Nebraska pledge Macie Boesiger, the team’s setter.
“They’re a good team and they probably deserve the No. 1 seed,” Lauryn Scott said. “But I wouldn’t count us out yet. I think we can always make do.”
Class B schedule
Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 1 — No. 1 Norris (33-2) vs.No. 8 Adams Central (19-14), 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 York (26-9) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn North (21-11), 11 a.m.
South Court
Game 3 — No. 2 Omaha Skutt Catholic (21-5) vs. No. 7 Omaha Duchesne (20-16), 9 a.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Waverly (23-11) vs. No. 6 Northwest (24-11), 11 a.m.
Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
South Court
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday at Devaney Center
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m.